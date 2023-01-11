Amid the increasing popularity of Solomon Jacobs Landing, a recent meeting of the Waterways Board’s Public Facilities Subcommittee discussed whether terms of a state Boating Infrastructure Grant that paid for the docks prohibits commercial usage, and whether recreational transient boaters should be primarily the ones allowed to tie up.
Officials say Solomon Jacobs Landing has become a popular destination for dive charter boats, for-hire party boats, and day fishing charters, making it hard for recreational boaters coming to Gloucester for the day to find a place to tie up. Officials say Solomon Jacobs Landing off Harbor Loop provides a gateway for recreational access within the state Designated Port Area meant for water-dependent industrial uses.
The increased popularity of the public landing raises issues of how to manage conflicts that have arisen between recreational boaters and commercial charters as both seek a place to tie up.
Some say the issue raises concerns of liability and insurance, and what might happen if the way the docks are being used runs afoul of the BIG grant program that paid nearly $265,000 for the docks.
Forbidding commercial users from tying up at Solomon Jacobs Landing could leave some commercial operators high and dry, however.
“It’s going to be a major interruption to the citizens and visitors to Gloucester,” said Capt. Steven Douglass, owner of Harbor Tours Inc., whose popular water shuttle makes three stops during the season, at Harbor Loop/Solomon Jacobs, St. Peter’s Landing and The Studio Restaurant on Rocky Neck. He said he received a $35,000 grant from the city in 2010 to operate the water shuttle.
“Solomon Jacobs has been the safest town landing to use and also the best navigable,” Douglass said, “not just for me but for some of the other smaller charter boats. The only ones that are picking up there are six-passenger vessels,” with the exception of a tiki-style harbor cruise boat.
The fact that Solomon Jacobs is handicapped accessible is another major factor, Douglass said. Banning commercial boats at Solomon Jacobs will only push the problem to St. Peter’s Landing at St. Peter’s Square off Rogers Street, he said, adding it is too small, not handicapped accessible and hard to navigate.
“Who’s to say this is not recreational usage for these people that come into town, spend money, and they are going out recreational fishing,” Douglass said.
Douglass contends there should be input of the Waterways Board, the City Council and the public on this issue.
“It is a major disservice to the citizens of Gloucester,” said Douglass.
Finding a solution
The mayor’s office and Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro both said they are going to meet internally along with the chair of the Waterways Board on next steps.
“We are going to try and come up with a solution that works for everybody and stays within the intended use for the facility,” Ciarametaro said in an interview.
During its Jan. 3 meeting at the harbormaster’s office and carried on Zoom, the subcommittee did not take a vote, but the understanding during the discussion was that the docks were not for commercial use, but for transient recreational boating activity only.
Ciarametaro said use of the Solomon Jacobs Landing has been discussed this several times in the past, and noted that Councilor-at-Large Tony Gross, the prior Waterways Board chair and council liaison to the board, located the original grant application that paid for the docks.
“Originally,” Ciarametaro said, “we had brought to the Waterways Board, there was a commercial entity, there’s multiple commercial entities, that were using these docks to conduct business and it had become quite an issue.”
“Since then we have, with the help of Tony, we have determined that it is not for commercial use, period,” Ciarametaro added.
During the Jan. 3 meeting, Ciarametaro read from the grant which defines eligible users to be transient recreational vessels of at least 26 feet long that are “owned, loaned, rented or chartered.”
“The term,” Ciarametaro said, “does not include any commercial vessels for hire; vessels that dock or operate permanently from the facility where a BIG-funded project is located or vessels that receive payment to routinely transport passengers on a proscribed route” such cruise ships, dive boats and ferries.
“Not authorized,” Ciarametaro said.
Douglass reached out to Stephanie Cunningham, fiscal administration and operations manager at the state Division of Marine Fisheries in Gloucester. An email from her to him states “that nothing in the grant wording dictates the eligibility of other uses as long as those shared uses do not negatively impact the useful life of the total project from being available for its intended use.”
Project’s background
In March 2015, the city, through the administration and the Waterways Board, was awarded nearly $263,930 to create a new floating dock system off Solomon Jacobs Park “to increase transient boater port access for boats that are 26 feet or greater,” according to city announcement at the time.
The funding came via a Tier II Boating Infrastructure Grant, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service nationally competitive grant administered by the state Division of Marine Fisheries.
The state’s website says of the Massachusetts Boating Infrastructure Grant Program that “funds can only be used on facilities for transient recreational boats 26 feet or longer.”
A press release at the time outlined that the city planned to replace old wooden floats adjacent to a condemned pier that limited transient boater drop-off and pick-up and dinghy spots.
“The Gloucester Waterways Board in partnership with National Grid and the Seaport Advisory Council will contribute $263,975 of matching funds that are eligible for the transient boat access portion of the overall project and are required by this BIG grant,” read the release.
