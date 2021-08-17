Grants bolster training programs at local high schools

PEABODY — Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito stopped by Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Monday morning to announce nearly $10 million in state grants, a sizable chunk of which will go to local high schools.
The $9.7 million will be distributed to 47 schools across Massachusetts — including PVMHS, Salem High School, Swampscott High School and Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School — as part of the Skills Capital Grant Program. The money will go toward providing up-to-date equipment, expanding student enrollment and improving programs that provide career education, Baker said.
“We want to give kids and young adults the opportunity to work with the latest equipment, the latest gear and opportunities in industries and in spaces where we believe there’s going to be significant growth economically and in terms of jobs and employment,” he said. “And then we want to make it possible for them to develop the skills that they need to get into those careers and to build a life and make a living.”
The grant program was originally launched in 2015, according to a press release, with the goal of replacing outdated equipment and technology, primarily at vocational technical high schools and community colleges. The press release states that since the program’s beginning, approximately 40,000 students in the state have benefited from the grants. A total of $102 million has been provided to 187 schools and education organizations since 2015.
“The Skills Capital Grants have helped give thousands of young people opportunities in high-demand jobs, and the grants have had a tremendous impact on students, schools and local businesses,” said Baker. “These significant investments made over the past six years in this program with our partners in the Legislature will help train students to adapt to the changing needs of our economy.”
In Peabody, a $125,000 grant will be used to purchase simulation-based training equipment for medical assistant students to gain hands-on practice and knowledge, while Salem Public Schools will use $166,000 in grant money to modernize its automotive technology program. According to the press release, Salem will purchase modern brake, alignment, tire and diagnostic training equipment.
Swampscott High School will receive $74,250 that will help launch a newly state-approved Innovation Pathway program in advanced manufacturing this fall. The money will be used to create a manufacturing and fabrication lab that will include hand tools and basic wood and metal working machinery as well as 3-D printers, replicators, a laser cutter and a CNC machine, according to the press release.
“This (program) is a winner, and it’s a winner for kids, it’s a winner for young adults, it’s a winner for the employer community, and it’s a winner for our terrific educational institutions here in the Commonwealth,” Baker said.
Paul Panagopoulos of RCN also spoke at the event Monday about his company’s partnership with PVMHS and a fiber optics program.
Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala said the district is extremely excited to be receiving a grant. He explained that in 2020, the district also received a $175,000 grant that went toward PVMHS’ culinary arts and electrical engineering programs.
“These grants are really beneficial, and we are really thankful to the legislators for putting them together and approving them, and they really go to benefit not just the schools and the students, but our community at large.”
Baker agreed.
“Given where we are as a Commonwealth, where we are as a country and where we are economically, it’s more important than ever that we do everything we can to amp up and ramp up our educational institutions and make sure they are working collaboratively with the employer community so that we can build skills and give people the credentials that they need to be successful in the economy,” he said.