The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce plans to party like its 1922 on Thursday as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding with a Roaring ‘20s-themed party at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
With a tagline of “100 years young,” chamber CEO Ken Riehl said 175 guests are expected at the sold-out Jazz Age celebration marking the founding of what started out as the Gloucester Chamber of Commerce in 1922.
“We’ll have a Roaring ‘20s attire in terms of dress code, suits and dresses from the era,” Riehl said. “The main dining space will have black tablecloths and gold chargers on the table.”
During the year the organization was incorporated, Warren G. Harding was the U.S. president, Percy Wheeler served as the city’s mayor, and this was also the year during which the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel “The Great Gatsby” was set.
The chamber was incorporated “to promote the civic, economic and social welfare of the people of Gloucester, Essex and Rockport,” according to its incorporation documents. Since then, it has grown to 1,000 members, making it one of the largest business organizations on the North Shore
The chamber added Manchester to its service area in 1973, and the Rockport Chamber of Commerce merged with in 2005. Last year, it folded the the Ipswich chamber under its wing and took on a new name, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
The story of the chamber will be on display on 15 poster boards in the hotel’s main lobby and elsewhere during the event. A slide show will have photos and highlights from the past 100 years. This is one of the first large-scale, in-person parties for the chamber since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago. It’s meant to kick off a year of special programming during what is normally the chamber’s annual celebration.
The chamber plans to welcome its 2022 president, Caitlin Pszenny, the leader of the chamber’s Young Professionals group and general manager of the family-owned Cape Ann Lanes and Laneside Pub & Brewery at 53 Gloucester Ave. The program will also include an overview of the chamber, and a thank-you to sponsors and outgoing President Susan Gould-Coviello of Essex, who is the executive director of the nonprofit North Shore Health Project. As past president, Gould-Coviello will step into the role of chamber chairperson, Riehl said.
