Greater Cape Ann Chamber CEO announces plans to retire

Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Riehl, 59, of Essex put a Cape Ann license plate on cars and added “Greater” to the century-old chamber’s name with a merger with the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce last year.
He moved the chamber’s office to a prominent location on Harbor Loop during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And he helped the Greater Cape Ann business community weather the coronavirus storm.
On Thursday, the chamber announced he plans to retire at the year’s end.
“Having spent 30 years in the corporate world, in 2013 I began seeking ways to give back to and support the local community,” Riehl said in the statement. “Leading the chamber allowed me to fulfill this goal in ways I never imagined — and it provided a foundation for community involvement that I look forward to continuing for many years to come.”
Riehl plans to lead the organization, with more than 1,000 business and nonprofits members, and remain its point person through the leadership transition.
“The chamber is a great partner to the city and has played a major role in supporting our local businesses and economy,” said Mayor Greg Verga. “Ken‘s leadership was pivotal during the pandemic and working to recover after so many challenging years. He will be missed, but I wish him all the best in his retirement.”
“Ken looks forward to remaining active in the community,” said the chamber’s Board President Caitlin Pszenny in a statement, “and he has committed to working with the search committee and supporting the new chamber leadership throughout the transition.”
Pszenny said Riehl grew the chamber to the fifth largest chamber in the Commonwealth.
In an interview, Pszenny, general manager of Cape Ann Lanes/Laneside Pub & Brewery, said, “It is going to be a hard loss, but lucky for us he has set us up for success,” saying Riehl will be leaving on a high note.
“He worked so many more hours than the average work week,” she said of Riehl’s dedication. She said he was also quick to credit others for the chamber’s successes.
“This is a lot more than a 40-hour-a-week job and I’m happy to do it the last nine years,” Riehl told the Times. He said the decision to retire was a hard one.
“I view it as my life’s work,” he said. As he is turning 60, he decided it was time to retire to allow he and his wife, Holly, more flexibility to travel. Riehl said he plans to get involved with other community organizations and nonprofits in the coming years.
During his tenure, Pszenny noted, Riehl:
- Created the Cape Ann License Plate fundraising program and managed the Cape Ann Community Foundation, which has granted $90,000 to local nonprofits and schools.
- Relocated the chamber and its visitor center from 33 Commercial St. to a larger location at 24 Harbor Loop in 2020.
- Led efforts to inform and support the Cape Ann community through the pandemic.
- Completed the merger with the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce to create the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce in 2021.
Riehl said the chamber’s work during the height of the pandemic was “our finest hour.” In the beginning, the chamber provided daily updates to businesses on pandemic regulations, and financial opportunities such as grants and loans. It also provided to the public updates on which restaurants were offering takeout or which retailers were doing curbside pickup.
The chamber itself went remote but never shut down. As the work to rebuild 24 Harbor Loop progressed, staff moved out of the old office, put their stuff in storage, and moved into their new digs at the end of August 2020. Riehl recalls the outdoor ribbon cutting was an invite-only in-person event limited to 50 people due to COVID-19 safety protocols. He recalls they were all wearing masks outside in the photo in front of the building.
Riehl was named CEO of the then Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce in 2013 to succeed Robert Heidt. He previously held management posts with Goodrich Corporation and United Technologies, and had joined the chamber as an independent business consultant as president of Riehl Leadership Services.
The chamber has established a search committee whose members include Pszenny and other members of its Executive Committee – Loran Caputo of Cape Ann Motor Inn, Karen Ristuben of ECCF/Creative County Initiative, Susan Gould Coviello of the North Shore Health Project, Mike Luster of Cape Ann Savings Bank, Priscilla Malboeuf of Beauport Law and Tony Sapienza of Blue Shutters Beachside Inn — as well as past board presidents Sal Frontiero of Frontiero Law, Bob Gillis, who recently retired from Cape Ann Savings Bank, and Catherine Schlichte of Schlichte and Johnstone. Frontiero and Luster will chair the search.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.