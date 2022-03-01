The lack of access to housing took center stage at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Outlook Breakfast on Tuesday morning.
Cynthia Nina-Soto, a Salem Realtor and housing advocate, spoke about the need for more affordable housing through her childhood eyes as an immigrant from the Dominican Republic growing up in Salem’s segregated Point Neighborhood during a talk in front of nearly 40 business leaders at Cake Ann Bakery on Rogers Street.
“Housing accessibility and affordability are things that I struggled with personally since arriving in this country back in 1989,” said Nina-Soto, who grew up in a single-parent household and lived with extended family. She was jealous of school friends who had their own beds and bedrooms, and “didn’t have to wake up with their sister’s foot in their face.”
“They had a bed, and that’s what I dreamt of. A bed where their dreams had wings and endless possibilities and a real chance at becoming reality,” Nina-Soto said.
She recalled her mother, who worked two to three jobs, telling her when she was just 8: “‘That’s life. It’s what we have to do to be here. You need to be grateful that you have an opportunity to live in this country, and don’t you ever, ever take anything for granted.’ Man, did that stick with me.”
She eventually got to live the American dream; she has a home and a family, and she’s the owner and designated managing broker for Nina-Soto Realty in Salem. But there was a reason she was telling business leaders her story.
“I tell you this because it’s important to understand that housing affordability and housing accessibility is not a new concept or a new problem and it’s not something that’s here to change the character of your neighborhoods. It’s not. Housing affordability is a real problem, with a real face affecting the lives of real people,” she said. “I am a product of affordable housing, and if you ask me, the character of your neighborhood is far better with my presence in it.”
Gloucester on the right track
Her talk comes as Gloucester and other Cape Ann towns are struggling with housing issues.
“Housing as you all know — and we are all going to become better informed this morning — is a very, very important topic,” said Ken Riehl, the chamber’s CEO. “Not only for our region but the entirety of the North Shore, the Commonwealth, and I would say, by extension, the entire U.S.” Riehl said the chamber is in favor of proposed changes to Gloucester zoning rules, which the City Council has taken up, to spur more housing in the city. The council’s Planning and Development Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. to discuss questions posed by residents during recent ward meetings.
Nina-Soto praised Gloucester’s steps to create more affordable housing.
“Gloucester is my darling,” she said. The city has allowed accessory dwelling units, also known as in-law apartments, by right, something that can lead to the creation of more affordable housing.
The zoning proposals would also, if approved, remove special permit requirements for two-family conversions with exterior modifications and allow three-family conversions by right in the high-density R-5 zoning district in and around downtown, among other proposed changes.
“This is huge,” Nina-Soto said.
Nina-Soto said the common thread is there is not enough housing to allow for business expansion, as workers have to move out of hot job markets to find housing. This creates a drag on the economy.
Exclusionary zoning regulations in general have put the brakes on large and small multifamily developments. Historically, the first zoning laws in the U.S. were engineered to keep minorities and Black Americans from living in predominately white neighborhoods, she said.
While not wanting to scrap zoning altogether, gradual changes can have a meaningful impact, she said.
New state zoning plan
As MBTA communities, Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex need to soon create Transit Oriented Development Districts or risk becoming ineligible for certain state grant programs.
The zoning requirements for MBTA communities became law as part of a state economic development bill passed last year. It calls for cities and towns to create reasonably-sized zoning districts near public transit in which multi-family housing is permitted by right, that would not be age-restricted, and would be suitable for families.
A one-page fact sheet from North Shore Realtors outlined the “minimum unit capacity” of the districts in each community. In Essex, Manchester, and Rockport the minimum multifamily district unit capacity would be 750 with a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre. In Gloucester, this works out to be 2,270 units, and in Ipswich, it’s 971 units.
City Council President Val Gilman said the city has until March 31 to respond. She said one thing that upsets her is that if the city doesn’t go all in with the plan, the state would deny it the ability to participate in the MassWorks infrastructure grant program, which can be used to improve roads, water and sewer infrastructure to support housing construction.
“Gloucester might decide that we want to keep making some great incremental progress to do what we need to do and we are, but then all of a sudden we have this new burden,” she said. “How do we not be allowed to grab on to MassWorks, which has given us $3 million of aid in the last six years?”
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.