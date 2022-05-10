ESSEX — Matthew Greco has won a second term on the Planning Board.
At Town Election on Monday, Greco beat his opponent, Brett Prince, by a vote of 344-206.
The Planning Board race was the only contested race at this year's election. Despite this, Assistant Town Clerk Theresa Mansfield and Election Warden Cathleen McKinnon reported a strong and steady turnout at the polls.
In total, 553 ballots were collected at the Public Safety Building on John Wise Avenue, the town's new polling location. There are currently 2,865 registered voters in Essex.
While there were two seats open constable seats, William Knovak was the only name listed on the ballot. Twenty-four write in votes were made for the second seat. At the time of publication, they had yet to be finalized.
Here's are the early results for this year's Essex Town Election:
ASSESSOR
Michael Antell - 442
Write-in - 1
Blank - 110
MODERATOR
Jeffrey Jones - 457
Write-in - 2
Blank - 94
SELECTMAN
Ruth Pereen - 459
Write-in - 7
Blank - 87
BOARD OF HEALTH
Fares Mouchantaf - 442
Write-in - 4
Blank - 107
CONSTABLE (TWO SEATS)
William Knovak - 434
Write-in - 24
Blank - 648
REGIONAL SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Jacob Foster - 427
Write-in - 4
Blank - 122
BOARD OF LIBRARY TRUSTEES
Robert Fitzgibbon-- 440
Write-in - 2
Blank - 111
HOUSING AUTHORITY
Michele French -486
Write-in - 0
Blank - 67
PLANNING BOARD
Matthew Greco - 344
Brett Prince - 206
Write-in - 0
Blank - 3