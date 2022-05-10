ESSEX — Matthew Greco has won a second term on the Planning Board.

At Town Election on Monday, Greco beat his opponent, Brett Prince, by a vote of 344-206.

The Planning Board race was the only contested race at this year's election. Despite this, Assistant Town Clerk Theresa Mansfield and Election Warden Cathleen McKinnon reported a strong and steady turnout at the polls.

In total, 553 ballots were collected at the Public Safety Building on John Wise Avenue, the town's new polling location. There are currently 2,865 registered voters in Essex.

While there were two seats open constable seats, William Knovak was the only name listed on the ballot. Twenty-four write in votes were made for the second seat. At the time of publication, they had yet to be finalized.

Here's are the early results for this year's Essex Town Election:

ASSESSOR

Michael Antell - 442

Write-in - 1

Blank - 110

MODERATOR

Jeffrey Jones - 457

Write-in - 2

Blank - 94

SELECTMAN

Ruth Pereen - 459

Write-in - 7

Blank - 87

BOARD OF HEALTH

Fares Mouchantaf - 442

Write-in - 4

Blank - 107

CONSTABLE (TWO SEATS)

William Knovak - 434

Write-in - 24 

Blank - 648

REGIONAL SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Jacob Foster - 427

Write-in - 4

Blank - 122

BOARD OF LIBRARY TRUSTEES

Robert Fitzgibbon-- 440

Write-in - 2

Blank - 111

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Michele French -486

Write-in -  0

Blank - 67

PLANNING BOARD

Matthew Greco - 344

Brett Prince - 206

Write-in - 0

Blank - 3

Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.

