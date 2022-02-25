Have you ever wanted to explore Dogtown or Ravenswood, but been too afraid of getting lost?
I know I have.
One too many innocent runs have turned into hour-long expeditions as I meandered the plethora of trails that make up Cape Ann’s woodlands.
The Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, has now launched a new trail app called GreenbeltGo to make trips out into the great outdoors stress free and navigable.
“I’m delighted to be releasing GreenbeltGo,” said Abby Hardy-Moss, director of Greenbelt’s Conservation Technology and Planning Division. “Our hope is that it will be a meaningful resource for visitors looking to enjoy Greenbelt properties.”
The Greenbelt is a champion of local land conservation in the region. It works with communities to protect the farmland, wildlife, habitat, and scenic and climate resilient landscapes in the 34 cities and towns in Essex County.
This free resource can be downloaded from the app store and will turn any phone into a mobile trail guide for 49 Greenbelt properties across Essex County, including trails in Gloucester, and Maudsley State Park in Newburyport and Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield and Hamilton.
Interactive features include:
- Ability to search for properties by town, activity type or degree of hiking difficulty.
- Navigation to track where you’re going out on the trail.
- Driving directions to trailhead parking.
- Zoomable maps to see detailed elevation contours, trail lengths, scenic spots and more.
- Colored trail loops on selected properties with trail names, distances, and the markers to follow on the trail.
- Offline maps you can download before you leave home.
According to Greenbelt, the project was a collaborative effort between Hardy-Moss, and Dave Heacock, Greenbelt’s geographic and technical specialist, with app development from Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI).
Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Greenbelt also helped make their vision for new navigation tools a reality.
As my grandfather always says, the world is your oyster.
Now, it is just a click away: https://ecga.org/GreenbeltGo
Happy Trails!