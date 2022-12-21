Greenbelt has until Jan. 13 to raise $105,000 to purchase several parcels of land in West Gloucester totaling 17.57 acres, to protect beaver ponds, wooded uplands and salt marsh.
Essex County’s land trust has the opportunity to buy the properties from National Grid in what it is calling the Great Ledge and Bray Street Conservation Project.
The larger proposed purchase of 11.47 acres is located at Rear Walker Street and Sumner Street, adjacent to Greenbelt’s existing Great Ledge property. The land features wooded uplands and salt marsh off both sides of Walker Creek. The price tag for the Walker and Sumner streets properties is $80,000.
Close to the Tompson Street Reservation, Greenbelt has the opportunity to buy 6.1 acres of land with frontage along Bray Street. The land features two beaver ponds, some well-worn trails, and mixed pine and scrub oak forest. The price tag is $25,000.
In both of these cases, Greenbelt would be expanding and protecting properties it already owns, said Chris La Pointe, vice president of conservation operations at Greenbelt.
The purchase of property adjacent to Great Ledge would expand a smaller piece of property Greenbelt owns and protect the top of the hill, LaPointe said.
The Bray Street purchase would have frontage on Bray Street and is close to the approximately 350-acre Tompson Street Reservation, one of the larger properties Greenbelt owns.
The reservation features Sunset Mountain, Eagle Rock and Red Maple Swamp, among other things. The proposed purchase “protects the flank of a regularly used and popular property,” LaPointe said of the Bray Street property in relation to the Tompson Street Reservation with its extensive trail system used for hiking and mountain biking.
The Essex-based nonprofit, which has helped protect 18,400 acres in 34 Essex County cities and towns, has posted a webpage, https://ecga.org/Great-Ledge-Conservation-Project, outlining details of the land conservation project and a link to donate online.
