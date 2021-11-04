Ground for street hockey rink to be broken Saturday

The Young Legends Street Hockey club will break ground on Gloucester’s first street hockey rank on Saturday.
A ground-breaking ceremony Nov. 6 at noon will launch construction of the tile rink at the former basketball court at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
“We are thrilled to be launching construction of the first-ever street hockey rink in Gloucester,” said Carl Ellis IV, President and Founder of YLSH. “This rink underscores our commitment to providing a safe and exciting environment for young kids to play street hockey.”
The non-profit street hockey organization started in 2004 and is dedicated to creating a competitive and fun hockey atmosphere that improves a player’s athletic ability and self-esteem on and off the rink. It hosts regular season games, mini-camps, and skills sessions, and now has Fall Skill Development Programs for youth players and a Chipmunk Learn to Play Hockey for 4- to 6-year-olds.
Key investors for the $425,000 rink project include the Community Preservation Committee, J. Linzee Coolidge of the Dusky Fund, Bank Gloucester, the Gloucester Fisherman Athletic Association, and the Boston Bruins Foundation.
A ceremony in recognition of the beginning of construction for the rink will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, at noon. All are welcome to attend.
For more information on how to participate or to donate, please visit https://young-legends-rink-development-project.square.site/