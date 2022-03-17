A group of Cape Ann residents is hosting a “public forum on proposed zoning” on Monday.
The group, Don’t Boston My Cape Ann, is holding the meeting on Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the DES Portuguese Club, 133 Prospect St., Gloucester.
“The presented information is based on public records and is meant to clarify the proposed new zoning for Gloucester along with similar upcoming zoning issues in the neighboring towns,” Rockport resident John Kolackovsky said in an email.
An online flyer about the meeting states: “How would your life change if this occurred?” The flyer warnsof a downtown Gloucester population of over 5,000.
“Imagine 11 Halyard complexes downtown,” the flyer said about the 200-unit apartment complex on School House Road. “Growing infrastructure and your increased taxes; safety issues: water/sewer/fire truck access etc.”
Information would also be provided about “who is in charge of your city.” The meeting is meant for residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex and Ipswich.
Admission is free. You may contact Larry G. at 978-375-3563 or email lgwinn@hotmail.com for more information.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at eforman@gloucestertimes.com.