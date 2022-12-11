The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, and those who have never given before, to book a time to give blood or platelets now to help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of and during the holidays.
Also needing blood is Boston’s Children’s Hospital.
The Red Cross is hosting drives in Gloucester, on Monday, Dec. 12, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., and the Red Cross are hosting a blood drive in the Parish Hall on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate to the Red Cross drives by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
The Rockport Ambulance, Harbor and Police Departments are hosting a Christmas Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 in conjunction with Boston’s Children’s Hospital. The drive will be held at the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St. To make an appointment, please go to bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use sponsor code ROCKPORT, or call Boston’s Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center at 617-355-6677. Brothers Brew will be donating a cup of coffee and doughnut to all who participate. For more information contact Rosemary Lesch at rlesch@rockport.ma.gov or Bill Lee at oceanreporter@comcast.net.