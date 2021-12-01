ROCKPORT — After six years of work, the Halibut Point State Point restoration efforts have been completed.
Members of state government, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and Friends of Halibut Point State Park celebrated the new and improved park with a ribbon cutting ceremony early Tuesday afternoon.
“Nothing says New England like this beautiful coastline in any time of year,” said acting Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Stephanie Cooper. “We’re here to celebrate the completion of $4.6 million in renovations that the state has invested to make this popular, beautiful, historic place more accessible and welcoming to all who want to visit it.”
The state’s efforts to renovate the park started in 2015. DCR workers were tasked with fixing the Visitors Center’s leaking roof. That project unearthed the building’s deteriorating and moldy infrastructure, which the DCR previously knew nothing about. The scope of the project quickly inflated from a $330,000 roof fix to a $1 million building overhaul, which was finally completed in spring 2020.
Earlier this fall, the DCR redesigned and expanded the park’s car lot. In addition to upping the number of parking spots from 69 to 90, including four new handicapped spots, the lot is able to better handle traffic congestion with one-way entrance and exit pathways off Gott Avenue.
New welcome and parking signs made from locally-sourced granite were also installed at the park’s entrance.
Finally, in October, DCR finished renovating the park’s landscape and trails. Halibut Point now has stonedust pathways for easier traversal with minimal obstructions. The DCR also planted trees and shrubbery species that are native to the area. The new greenery is expected to live longer than the non-native species that have rotted away along the trails over the years.
“This park has got so much more to give,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr at Tuesday’s ceremony, “and now it is able to do it with a renewed Visitors Center, better parking (and) a better flow for vehicular traffic.
“This is a critical part of Rockport that we’re going to make sure we keep stronger and better than it has been in the past,” the Gloucester Republican added.
State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, followed Tarr by thanking all the state agencies, contractors and Rockport residents that helped make the project a success.
“On every level, at every meeting, at every point in time,” she said, “everybody showed up, everybody rolled up their sleeves, everybody did what was in the best interest of Halibut Point Park to make sure that we got to today.”
Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of state Energy and Environmental Affairs, noted how popular the park is with residents of Cape Ann.
“I had the fortune of finally finding a parking spot here last January,” she said with a laugh. “It’s got the people in it today who make this part of a community and (they) underscore just how important preserving our natural heritage and cultural heritage is in these special places.”
Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said he was fortunate to be an “active, interested observer” during the renovation process.
“We had a progress walkthrough in late August with a joint committee from the State House,” he said. “It was amazing then, and to see it now it its final form, it’s certainly wonderful.”
The last to speak was Gail Halloran, head of the Friends of Halibut Point State Park. She previously served as Halibut Point’s first supervisor when it became a public park in the 1980s.
“One very special person that I met a few years into the job was Walter Johnson,” Halloran said. “Walter Johnson was in his 80s when I met him. He taught me how to split granite. He came up here every Saturday and Sunday and split granite for a program that we did. He was a driving force, I believe, of what’s here today. I think its important to remember Walter and the people before him. ... There’s so many people that put time and effort into what’s happening today.”
