Little ghosts, ghouls and goblins will be trick-or-treating across Cape Ann on Sunday despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s when that will be happening, and some road closures drivers should be aware of.
Gloucester officials are not specifying a time period for trick-or-treating, the office of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken confirmed. Children will be out, as is tradition, at sunset on Sunday.
The Lanesville Community Center and Virginia Lee Burton Cottage are hosting a Halloween costume parade and hunt for treats at the center, 8 Vulcan St., on Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. For more information about the free event or answers to any questions, please email lanesvillecommunitycenter@gmail.com
The Sargent House Museum and Michalak Fine Art are hosting “The Season of a Thousand Pumpkins,” a pumpkin and decorating contest with entries to be displayed in front of the Sargent House Museum on Halloween night. Paint, carve or decorate your masterpiece at home and bring it to the museum, 49 Middle St., on Oct. 31, between noon to 3 p.m. Judging and pumpkin lighting is at 4:30 p.m. Pumpkin pickup is after 8 p.m. or the next day. Prizes for each age group — 10 and younger, 11 to 17, and adults — have been donated by local businesses. Entry fee is $5; proceeds benefit the Sargent House Museum and the Nurse Project, an exhibition of portraits and writings by nurses who served during the pandemic. To register or donate, visit VanessaMichalak.com, and click on “The Season of a Thousand Pumpkins.”
In Rockport, there are no designated hours for trick-or-treat on Sunday.
The Rockport Legion Band will perform a free outdoor concert at 3 p.m. Sunday on Bearskin Neck at Tuna Wharf in front of the Fudgery.
“We will provide about an hour of music while an assortment of pirates, gremlins, princesses, and unicorns run about trick-or-treating,” band music director Bob Rick said. During the afternoon, Bearskin Neck merchants will be giving out candy to children as part of the Halloween on the Neck event.
Inclement weather will force cancellation of the show, which will be announced on the band’s Facebook page and website, https://rkptlegionband.wixsite.com/rockport.
In Manchester, trick-or-treating is 5 to 7 p.m. townwide on Sunday. No streets will be blocked off in the Village this year.
For the last 71 years the Manchester Halloween Committee has been creating a fun holiday for the town’s children. This year it is giving away free treat bags to families who registered by Oct. 27 during a drive-though event on Sunday at the American Legion parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m. All families are asked to remain in the car and wear masks.
In Essex, trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 8 p.m., rain or shine. To ensure that children and families will enjoy Halloween safely, Essex Police will close Winthrop, Maple and Pickering streets to vehicular traffic during those hours.
Martin Street, which runs from Main Street to Route 22, will remain open, but police will maintain a visible presence there, police Chief Paul Francis said.
Town leaders had decided not to close downtown streets for trick-or-treating this Halloween due to staffing and financing constraints at the Police Department, but concerns expressed by parents and residents this year led Francis to reconsider. In response to those concerns, Francis will join officers on the early night shift as they work on Halloween to help facilitate the safety-focused road closures.
“Listening and responding to the concerns of community members are among my top responsibilities as police chief, and these road closures are something that many residents have identified as a priority,” Francis said. “I hope everyone will come out and enjoy a fun and safe Halloween this year.”