Bad weather has paused the public discussion about the future of Gloucester's Harbor Plan.
Community Development Director Jill Cahill confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 27, that the scheduled Harbor Plan Virtual Kick-Off event has been postponed due to power outages caused by a nor'easter.
No date has been selected for the postponement.
But whenever the event does kick off, it will be covering a lot of ground — all off Gloucester Harbor to be exact.
“The goal of the plan is to support the existing economic base of the waterfront and expand economic development and opportunities in the harbor and surrounding areas,” the city’s website reads.
This process will update the city’s 2014 Harbor Plan and serve as the Master Plan for Gloucester’s Designated Port Area, including the long vacant I-4, C-2 lot off Rogers Street.
With an updated plan, the city hopes to face existing pressures to its commercial fishing operations from changes in fisheries management and global competition and to its existing and aging infrastructure from the risks associated with climate change and rising tides.