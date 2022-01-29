ESSEX — Town Harbormaster Daniel Fialho is relieved Essex River will finally be safer for boaters in the near future.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week announced it received $4.4 million to dredge the sediment-filled river.
"It's a very utilized river," Fialho said. "With the pandemic, boat sales and usage has been through the roof. So what we're looking at right now is an increase in boat usage with a decrease of access for emergency services."
The last time Essex River was dredged was in 1993. Before they were washed away, the sand dunes by Crane Beach in Ipswich helped keep sediment out of the river. Nowadays, the river is considered a "hazard to navigation" on nautical charts.
"Even though it's still traversable, it's marked as a hazard," he explained. "Locals kind of have more knowledge of the problem areas but people who are unfamiliar are kind of scared away."
No specific problem areas came to Fialho's mind when speaking with the Times. The entire river, he said, from the Town Landing downtown to Conomo Point, is a problem in itself.
"We've had to help people who were beached," said Fialho. "Knock on wood, we haven't had any serious emergencies where we'd be unable to get somewhere. A big part of of our response is not during sunny, 80-degree days. Usually its during worst possible conditions. (The lack of access on Essex River) has been an ongoing issue and from a department standpoint and we’re grateful for the project."
Moving forward, Fialho hopes the town creates a dredging maintenance fund as quickly as it can.
"That way we won't have to wait another 28 years until the next dredging," he said. "It's a lot more work to clear that out than, say, five years of buildup."