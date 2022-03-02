Mayor Greg Verga was sworn in as a member of the Seaport Economic Council as the city hauled in a $100,000 grant to make repairs to a portion of the roughly decade-old HarborWalk as Gloucester gears up for its quadricentennial in 2023.
“The city of Gloucester’s rich maritime history received further support this week when the state’s Seaport Economic Council voted to award #Gloucester $100,000 for the pedestrian pathway through wharves, piers, docks, and buildings known as the HarborWalk,” wrote state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester on Facebook on Friday.
The city will match the grant with $25,000 for what will be a $125,000 project to renovate the walkway and do other work in the area of St. Peter’s Landing and Marina, home to 13 vessels.
The money would pay for repairs to the walkway, including to decking that is coming up and possibly the seawall interface and dockage, city Planning Director Gregg Cademartori told the Seaport Economic Council on Feb. 22.
Another portion of the grant would pay for assessment, feasibility and design for improvements to the commercial marina. That could include reconfiguration of the docks to increase the number of slips as demand for them has increased due to more lobster fishing going on in Gloucester, Cademartori said. The city is also looking to bring the digital information associated with the walkway’s story markers in-house so they can be updated as needed.
The city also wants to do something about the green electric hoist “that has seen its day,” and is not in an ideal location to support the commercial marina, Cademartori said.
“We see this as a real nexus between our visitor economy as well as our traditional fishing industry economy,” he said of the project.
The Seaport Economic Council serves 78 of the Bay State’s coastal communities. Its meeting last week was chaired by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and was held both virtually and in-person at North Shore Community College in Lynn.
The meeting highlighted some projects in coastal communities that were seeking grants. Polito said the council has awarded more than $65 million in 145 grants to 53 communities, leveraging nearly $100 million in other funds “to increase economic activity in the 78 coastal communities as well as the regions that serve those communities all across our coastline of Massachusetts.”
The former Seaport Advisory Council helped fund the walkway about 11 years ago, Cademartori said. He said there are various segments to the 1.2-mile HarborWalk which meanders along the Inner Harbor. When it was developed, some segments were in need of improvements to link them together, but the section that fronts the downtown area and St. Peter’s Landing was in good repair, he said.
“The current condition is quite a different story,” Cademartori said, though most of the rest of the HarborWalk is in good repair.
Cademartori said there is a lot of cultural and historic information contained in 42 story markers. Each marker’s QR code can be scanned with a cell phone’s camera to bring up more information online and be able to view the markers on screen. Instead of working with outside vendors, the city wants to host the information in-house to make sure it’s updated as needed.
“So, what we are hoping to do is really prepare the HarborWalk for the 400th celebration which is coming up for Gloucester in 2023,” Cademartori said. “This is highly used by visitors. They do go to see this content.”
