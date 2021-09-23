If it’s September, it’s harvest time for 1,500 Gloucester schoolchildren, kindergarten through fifth grade, all participants in Backyard Growers’ award-winning Fall Harvest Days program.
“Their favorite thing is carrots,” says Corinne Lippie, who for the past two years has been director of, among other things, Backyard Growers’ innovative school programs that have been teaching kids to — quite literally — dig vegetables.
“They’re endlessly optimistic about what they pull out of the ground. They plant these little seeds in the spring and return wide-eyed in the fall to pull out carrots.”
They also pull out squash, potatoes, beets, beans, and pumpkins. But it’s the carrots, together with the potatoes and squash that this month made it from the raised “edible garden” beds and onto the roasting pans and — sweetly caramelized— onto the cafeteria lunch menus at Gloucester schools.
Lippie says that the kids say vegetables taste better when they grow them, and that is undoubtedly true. Also true, however, is the fact that vegetables are not the only thing this program grows.
Now in its seventh year, the schoolyard raised beds — one of many edible programs spawned by Gloucester’s ever growing Backyard Growers — “connects people across cultures through the common ground of growing food, “ says Lippie. and that, she adds, “grows community.”
A self-described “small but mighty group of committed people” Backyard Growers describes its mission as a “fight for food justice.”
But that singleminded mission works on a multitude of fronts, from nutrition to food security, education and, importantly, cross-pollination of people from all walks and demographics of life.
With the recent addition of “Garden Educator” Hailey Small, Backyard Growers’ “mighty group” is itself growing.
A “passionate educator and urban farmer” Small brings to Gloucester impressive credentials, including teaching experience in Salem Public Schools, The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell, and Framingham State’s Inside-lead.
Small, who could not be reached for a comment, has a big job ahead of her.
An estimated 6,000 pounds of produce is harvested annually in Backyard Growers’ school gardens.
For more information on how they get it all done, visit https://www.backyardgrowers.org/schools