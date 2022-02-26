Hate graffiti, including two swastikas scrawled in blue spray paint, reported at the Green Street playground last week appears to be old, faded and had been reported to the police in the past, according to police Chief Ed Conley.
On Feb. 17, an officer responded to a 9:15 a.m. report that two swastikas, “Trump 2024,” and what looked like mushrooms were found spray-painted on the pathway that runs through the playground toward Gloucester Crossing. The officer also saw that someone had written a derogatory term in marker on the playground equipment near the slide.
Police took photographs of the graffiti and forwarded them and the report to the department’s Community Impact Unit.
Deborah Coltin, the executive director of the Salem-based Lappin Foundation, which aims to enhance Jewish identity across generations, including with its Youth to Israel Adventure program, had been upset by the mushroom images. A Nazi propaganda children’s book in Germany in the 1930s was called “The Poisonous Mushroom." It was used to brainwash children into believing Jewish people were poisonous, hiding among the "regular"mushrooms.
Coltin said she spoke with four officers and let them know about the reference of mushrooms to the Holocaust.
“The police were very responsive to my calls and questions, and I appreciate that,” Coltin said in a text message. “The discovery of graffiti old or new is an opportunity to educate about antisemitism and hate. We can’t ignore what was found. Call it out and teach what’s hateful about it.”
In an interview, Conley said he did not think the mushroom graffiti was related to Nazi symbolism as they were found near a rock that said “drugs R good.”
Conley provided photos of the graffiti to the Gloucester Daily Times and a follow-up report by a detective. The images included swastikas in blue paint, one on a path and another on a rock.
“As you will see, the graffiti spans the gamut of insulting, vile, and the sexually offensive,” Conley said in an email. "However, when Det. (Sean) Conners went out there two days later, he realized that most of the graffiti (including the swastikas) appears to be old, perhaps a few years old.”
“Most are very faded and it appears that some have been covered up. There was also drug paraphernalia located in the vicinity. It seems that with the receding snow, someone must have reported it as new,” Conely said. He said the report has been forwarded to the Department of Public Works for its graffiti removal list.
“There is no evidence that the graffiti is associated with any hate group or indicative of an increased threat level,” Conley said.
Conners wrote on Feb. 19 he reviewed the Feb. 17 case, and wrote he was familiar with other complaints of graffiti in the area. His report listed three other cases from last year which police followed up on. “Detectives had previously attempted to query local shops that sold spray paint however were unsuccessful in any sales of spray paint that were sold in that time frame,” Conners wrote.
Conners reported that he went to the playground and saw “what appeared to be not so recent graffiti.” He said the area had been “wet and snowy” and he believed this was the same graffiti reported in the past. He walked the path into the wooded area on the right of the playground where he saw more graffiti, which he also believed was not recent and had been reported earlier.
In his report, Conners said he didn’t find any spray paint cans, but he did find signs of intravenous drug use, including hypodermic needles and syringes. Conners said he would pass on the word to patrols to keep an eye out for crimes in the area including tagging and drug use.