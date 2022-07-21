An apparent head-on crash in the vicinity of 641 Washington St. approaching Goose Cove on Wednesday night sent six people to the hospital, including one young man who was flown by a MedFlight helicopter to a Boston hospital, said police Chief Edward Conley.
He said the accident was under investigation, but he did not have any further details. A photo of the crash seen by the Gloucester Daily Times shows both vehicles as crumpled and unrecognizable.
A motor-vehicle accident with injuries was reported to police at 9:49 p.m.
Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alerts posted on Facebook about the head-on collision that brought multiple ambulances to the scene with MedFlight requested to a landing zone at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School.
Conley said a preliminary investigation showed this appeared to be a head-on collision between a car and a van. The car had four young men inside and the van held two occupants and a dog. Three of the young men in the car were transported to Beverly Hospital with "serious injuries," Conley said.
The driver of the car was airlifted to a Boston hospital. Conley said he did not have the report with him so he could not say to which one. The two people in the van were taken to Beverly Hospital, the chief said. Both the Gloucester Fire and Police departments responded to the scene, Conley said.
