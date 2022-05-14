Heading to one of America's best beaches? Better make a reservation first

Beachgoers who live “over the bridge” and who want to head to Good Harbor Beach need to know Gloucester is no longer selling nonresident beach parking stickers, and they can’t just show up at the gate waving cash.
So, before nonresidents head to Gloucester’s beaches, they will have to go online, as the city is piloting a new beach parking reservation system for out-of-towners in 2022. The web-based system, called Yodel, is going live on Wednesday, May 19, city officials announced Tuesday.
Reservations for nonresidents to park at city beaches are required from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Reservations can be made up to 10 days in advance, which is why the system is going live May 19. Once a space is reserved online, there is a guarantee of a spot, officials said.
Those reservations may be needed too, as Travel + Leisure magazine named Good Harbor Beach one of the top 25 beaches in the U.S. Citing Good Harbor’s “sugar-soft sand and relatively calm water,” the magazine did note that parking is limited. It suggested arriving early to secure a space, but the list was published before the city announced it was introducing the Yodel reservation system.
Officials are working to get the word out about this big change in beach parking meant to lessen traffic, litter and overcrowding at the popular Stage Fort Park, Wingaersheek and Good Harbor beaches.
“Spread the message, because the success of this takes all of us,” said Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill, during a presentation Tuesday with Director of Information Services Ryan Knowles.
Knowles said the web-based system is not complicated; it’s as simple as using a popular online shopping platform. He said the system provides information on what daily parking passes are available in real time. The system will also show when there is limited availability. Nonresidents can create an account or log in as a guest, he said.
Cahill said there will be “a big flashing red light on the city website (gloucester-ma.gov) that says ‘Make your beach reservation here’.”
Reservations can also be made through the Discover Gloucester website at discovergloucester.com and word about the system will be put out on social media. The city also plans to use electronic signs along Route 128 to alert motorists heading to the beach who may not be aware of the new system.
Reservations, Cahill said, are required. Attendants will have iPads and smartphones to see if there is a reservation available, but just as was the case with the old parking system, if you show up at the beach, and you are a nonresident, and there is no parking available, you get turned away.
No cash will be exchanged at the beaches, Cahill said, and there will be no refunds if you don’t show up or if you want to cancel in advance. The reservation is nontransferable.
Cahill said there is a possibility spaces will open up as the day goes on and there will be a discounted rate after 3 p.m., so nonresidents should check the website after noon for availability.
“As spots open up, spots will be released,” Cahill said. Those who have secured a parking reservation that day will be allowed to reenter the lot if they leave to get a bite to eat at a local restaurant.
There is no service cost to the city for the system, but there is a convenience fee of 30 cents per reservation for Yodel and a $1.30 credit card fee for the transaction to be processed by city for a total of $1.60 in extra fees on top of the parking fee. The daily rate at Wingaersheek and Good Harbor is $30 on weekdays and $35 on the weekends, according to the city’s website, while fees for Stage Fort Park and its two beaches are $15 weekdays, and $30 on weekends and holidays.
Gloucester residents who purchase a beach parking sticker ($20 for residents for one year, $4 for seniors for four years, and $100 for seasonal renters for one year) do not pay the daily rate at city beaches. Residents should note there is no change to the system of beach parking stickers for residents.
