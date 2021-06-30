Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken poses a risk to public health and may have violated conflict of interest law by interfering with the Health Department's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Public Health Director Karin Carroll.
Carroll made the assertions through her attorney, Meredith Fine, in an April 22 letter to the city which was released to the Gloucester Daily Times after a public records request.
In the letter, Carroll said through her lawyer that she is "deeply troubled” by the mayor’s misunderstanding of the boundary between the Health Department and other city departments, her failure to abide by the state's guidelines for vaccine eligibility, her access to and use of private health information, and her relationship with certain private businesses, according to the letter sent by Fine to the city's general counsel, Chip Payson, and and the mayor’s attorney, Lenny Kesten.
“Without a doubt, the mayor’s behavior poses a risk to public health,” Fine, who is also representing Greg Verga in his 2021 mayoral campaign, wrote. “She is essentially running a separate health department, without proper training, criteria or oversight.”
In the letter, Fine said the mayor has used scarce health resources to benefit herself, her acquaintances, and possibly her family; does not consult with public health professionals about the use of these resources; repeatedly interferes with Health Department employees' ability to do their jobs; provides incorrect health information to the public and she invades the privacy of an unknown number of Gloucester residents.
In a June 28 statement released by the city and signed by the mayor, Romeo Theken said she was “singularly focused on” getting residents tested and vaccinated for COVID-19 during the pandemic.
“We have high expectations, especially in a pandemic, and we MUST take care of our residents,” she wrote. “Nothing else matters in my mind but keeping our people safe.”
Romeo Theken said she “firmly and strongly” denies Carroll’s accusations that she interfered inappropriately with the Health Department’s response to the pandemic by engaging in contract tracing and dispensing clinical advice.
“I was a liaison,” she said.
Getting COVID results
Carroll and her attorney disagree.
Fine’s letter states that in the winter of 2020, a resident complained to the Health Department that the mayor was disseminating the results of the resident’s COVID-19 test that were incorrect.
While the mayor called the resident to apologize and say that she had received the report from the state Department of Public Health, she called back to ask the resident not to tell anyone where she got the information, according to Fine's letter.
Later that day, the mayor told Carroll she received the resident’s information from a family member, from the state Department of Public Health, and from lab results. Fine noted the state does not issue daily reports of individuals’ test results to municipalities.
Romeo Theken then admitted to Carroll that she was receiving daily reports disclosing COVID-19 results for individual Gloucester residents and that she used this information to perform what she considered contact tracing, according to the letter.
Carroll then reported the incident to the state Department of Public Health.
“Disseminating inaccurate information interferes with the Health Department’s mission and operation,” Fine wrote.
Furthermore, Fine said, Romeo Theken referred city employees and residents to a private Beverly medical facility for testing, “even against the advice of the Health Department that such testing was unnecessary in certain cases.”
Romeo Theken offered this service, the letter stated, to employees of the Public Works Department but not to employees in other departments who were clamoring for tests, such as teachers.
Carroll also alleges the mayor has created a toxic workplace by “bullying” Health Department staff on multiple occasions from 2018 to 2021.
HIPAA questions
Fine said that there are also potential legal issues as the mayor has interfered with the department’s mission and operation, profiting by receiving a vaccine at a time when she was not eligible, and violating federal law, commonly referred to as HIPAA, restricting release of medical information.
The mayor said in her response that she was "advised that it is questionable as to whether HIPAA was even applicable during a state of emergency."
It is unclear who advised the mayor.
"If it was," Romeo Theken wrote, "I got advice from numerous lawyers that I did not violate HIPAA — people reached out to me, I did not reach out to them."
She further explained that saving people's lives is more important than health care privacy and that there is "no toxic workplace in City Hall."
In an April 30 letter, the mayor, through her attorney Lenny Kesten, said she disagrees with Carroll's accusations but will stop interfering with the Health Department's response to COVID-19.
According to Kesten’s letter, the mayor will not set up any vaccine appointments, will not conduct any contact tracing, and will not denigrate any Health Department employees or the department to anyone.
Furthermore, Kesten wrote, the mayor will refer all vaccine- and testing-related questions to the Gloucester Health Department, will recognize the department’s chain of command and will follow that chain by contacting the director and assistant director initially.
But, as Fine stated on Tuesday, the mayor has already gone back on her word.
“The mayor has not kept her word on some of those promises,” Fine said, explaining that Health Department staff believe that there was some retaliation during the city's budget process and the mayor has continued to denigrate them in public.
“Part of the problem here that we have had, and that the City Council has, and apparently attorney Ryan had when she did her reports, is that the only accountability that a mayor has under our charter is with the people, is with an election,” Fine said. “There are not many ways to hold her accountable if she refuses to be held accountable.”
