The source of bacterial contamination in the creek at Good Harbor Beach that forced its closure indefinitely last summer has bedeviled city officials and frustrated residents.
“I think something has to be done to fix up the creek,” said Beach Road resident Helen O’Connell, who lives up the street and likes to take her two little children to swim there.
She was frustrated last summer due to what she saw was inadequate information and poor signage telling people the creek was closed (the beach remained open). She emailed the mayor and her ward councilor last month: “I am wondering what is happening in these off months by the city to ensure this does not happen again?”
Residents’ concerns may be answered as the Board of Health is seeking City Council approval to hire engineering firm Woodard and Curran at $120,000 to find the source of the bacterial contamination and ways to address it before swim season begins.
“It’s a local treasure and I take protecting it very seriously,” said Health Inspector Rachael Belisle-Toler, the point person on the project. She’ll speak to the council’s Budget and Finance Committee in two weeks about why, after extensive testing and other efforts to find the pollution source, the city believes it is time to bring in an outside consultant to aid the investigation.
“The Good Harbor Creek is a complex ecosystem,” she said in an email. “There are many factors that impact bacterial growth that change rapidly with tidal patterns. It is possible that there are a number of factors contributing to the problems we are facing.”
Testing on June 9, 2021, found 1,178 colony forming units of enterococci, a type of bacteria which lives in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals. It was the highest level the city had ever recorded up until then.
According to the state’s Division of Water Pollution Control, no single enterococci sample taken during the bathing season at bathing beaches shall exceed 104 colonies per 100 milliliter.
Ward 1 City Councilor Scott Memhard said he is planning a Zoom public forum with Belisle-Toler once the consultant is hired. He said the creek has been intermittently closed in the past, but “never ever to this extent or for this prolonged period of time and without resolution.”
During the season, the creek and Good Harbor Beach are tested weekly to ensure water quality and safety.
According to a memo from the city, after the high level was detected in June, representatives of the Health and Public Works departments and the state Division of Marine Fisheries investigated a possible source.
“Between June and October 2021, extensive testing was conducted and numerous sewer lines, grinder pumps, pump stations, and septic systems were eliminated as pollution sources,” the memo states. “In September and October 2021, extended testing of the creek revealed ongoing elevated levels of enterococci.”
According to the memo, next steps include:
- Human marker testing to “isolate any potential human markers during an extended sampling plan.” The testing would also determine if bacteria levels were a result of animal activity.
- Conduct an illicit discharge detection and elimination program.
- Continue to investigate city infrastructure.
Any residents with questions or concerns about the Good Harbor Creek investigation may contact Health Inspector Rachael Belisle-Toler at 978-325-5267.
