Two residents gave their thoughts on the four possible names for the new 440-student kindergarten through fifth-grade school being built on Webster Street during a public hearing Wednesday night, Oct. 12, focusing on two.
When it’s finished next summer, the new school will house the combined staffs and student bodies of the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools. A process to “name that school” has been ongoing for months.
A student-led Nominations Committee, formed in February, came up with 10 semifinalists from 51 separate nominations from the community, which it then narrowed to four finalists. They are, in alphabetical order:
- East Veterans Elementary School
- First Light Elementary School
- Fishermen’s Memorial Elementary School
- Seaside Elementary School
While one East Gloucester resident wanted the new school’s name to reflect the “Veterans” name of the former Veterans school building while reflecting the name of the playground dedicated to Pvt. Joseph Mattos who was killed in action at age 19 in World War I, an East Gloucester PTO parent wanted the name to reflect something new.
Mary Ann Albert Boucher of Mt. Pleasant Avenue said only name that she believes “represents both schools coming together … and still honors what the land has represented since 1935 is East Veterans.”
“While the past School Committee voted not to name the school after a person, East Veterans still honors the legacy of Private Joseph S. Mattos Jr. and all of the men and women who unselfishly gave some or gave all for each of our freedoms today,” she said.
Robin Towne, co-president of the East Gloucester School PTO, countered.
“While we are joining our two communities together this year, we are also focusing on creating a new school community next year, and I feel like a brand-new name without East Gloucester or Veterans in it is the best way to do that,” Towne said.
The School Committee is scheduled to deliberate and make a final decision on the name at its next meeting on Oct. 26.
“I want to thank the children,” said Boucher of the Nominations Committee. “The children did a fine job with the task at hand. I applaud all of them for their hard work and dedication, for their time and effort, thought and consideration.”
“But I must say,” Boucher said, “that many adults feel they could not speak up because they would never want to send any negative messaging to the children, and they shouldn’t.” She went on to say that “there are some strong feelings regarding the property and its history.”
Boucher was referring to hard feelings among some due to the combined school being built on a portion of Mattos Field, a playground and ball field adjacent to the now demolished Veterans Memorial Elementary School that was dedicated in 1935. As recently as 2018, the field had been renovated with new lights and other amenities thanks to Community Preservation Act funding, Boucher noted in a letter to the editor in April advocating for the school to be named after Mattos.
She said “while the others are nice,” Seaside is the name of a cemetery and some businesses in Gloucester.
“We already have the Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard. When people think of Fishermen’s Memorial, they think of the boulevard,” she said.
Boucher said the name First Light “has already been said to be named after the first set of lights when coming into Gloucester. We know that was not the reason that name was chosen,” she said, noting there are businesses that already have that name in the seaport.
Towne also thanked the students for their work.
“It was not an easy task with such strong public opinions and I think they did a good job narrowing down the names,” Towne said. She said the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial PTOs have been working together this year to come together through fundraisers and family fun events.
Towne said she prefers Seaside Elementary School.
“It matches our beautiful seaside town. It looks great on swag which is a PTO dream and it matches the logo idea that we want to use for our swag and for our new school and it’s not uncommon to name a playground something different from a school,” Towne said. She said the best way to recognize veterans would be to name the playground “Veterans Memorial or something like that.”
“So it’s not dissing the veterans but we also get a brand-new name to celebrate our new school community,” she said.
An unscientific poll on the Gloucester Daily Times’ website asking “Which name for Gloucester’s new school do you like?” garnered 37.1% (233 votes) for Seaside Elementary School, 31.2% (196 votes) for Fishermen’s Memorial Elementary School, 24.8% (156 votes) for East Veterans Elementary School and 6.8% (43 votes) for First Light Elementary School. A total of 628 votes were cast online.
The effort to “name that school” is now in the School Committee’s hands, noted Superintendent Ben Lummis during the meeting.
