Heavy rain only way to quell Woodland Acres brushfire, DCR says

ROCKPORT — It’ll take two to three days of rainfall to extinguish the ongoing brush fire at Woodland Acres. Until then, firefighters will continue to soak the perimeter to forbid it from spreading.
On Wednesday, more than 130 people logged into a informational meeting on Zoom regarding the weeks-long fire that’s still flaring.
"It looks like we got pretty solid containment,” attendees were told by Dave Celino, chief forest fire warden for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. “But the fire isn’t going to go out any time soon until we get some sort of a tropical-related weather event that would give us about two to three inches of rain over a two- or three-day period. That’s really what we need to come out of this or to help us with the situation.”
The fire started about two weeks ago and initially covered around two acres. At the time, Rockport Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro said firefighters were almost able to take it out. However, just within the past week, it kicked back up at a different spot nearby. At this time, the fire site is around 6 1/2 acres.
"We’re doing the best we can,” Frontierro said. “My people are putting in countless hours and we’re using the resources we have to stop the fire from spreading. That’s our number one goal.”
Celino said the controlled burn conducted on Saturday helped immensely with controlling the fire’s spread. The goal is, as he explained, to keep the fire from spreading by “consuming the fuel ahead of the fire.” Now, firefighters have a comfortable buffer to keep soaking the outer edges.
Frontierro previously told the Gloucester Daily Times there isn’t enough water in town to put out the center of the fire.
“As you all know we’re in a drought situation,” he said at Wednesday’s meeting. “The town has limited water. We don’t want to use more water than we have to.”
During public comment, multiple people asked if it the town plans on cancelling Rockport Illumination Weekend’s fireworks display on Saturday, Aug. 13. Selectman Paul Murphy chimed in to say selectmen will continue to monitor the situation in order to make an informed decision closer to the event.
