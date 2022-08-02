Helen Garland died this past Sunday morning, July 31.
She was 95, and would have turned 96 on Oct. 5. She was a long way from India where, as the daughter of Presbyterian missionaries, she had spent a childhood that grounded her morally and formed her global perspective.
She went peacefully, said her daughter Janet Carlson of Essex.
It was good, said Carlson, to see her mother at peace at last.
These past few years had not been easy on Helen.
After losing her husband Joseph in August 2011, her health had been in steady decline. and then she had faced pneumonia and COVID-19.
But as anyone who knew Helen Garland knows, she —like Joe — was a fighter.
Here in Gloucester, Helen and Joe Garland were two halves of a very revered whole. A whole that seemed greater than the sum of its parts. A whole that came together in long ago letters; his written from the depths of war-torn Europe; hers, from New York City.
“We were pen pals,” they liked to tell people. and as both were excellent writers, their pens proved mightier than they could have imagined.
Their letters became the tie that would come to bind them. Her smart, compassionate letters were, said Joe, a godsend for a traumatized soldier.
Decades and two failed marriages would pass, however, before they would finally find each other again.
He called her “Monkey,” partly because she’d been born in India, home to monkeys that scampered through her childhood, a land of enchantment to her. But also, Helen Garland was like a monkey — ever alert, always curious, mischievous, mentally on the move, even while sitting in a chair on the porch at Black Bess, the house she and Joe shared on Eastern Point for the rest of their very long lives.
Theirs was a welcoming home, a nautical treasure trove that was as full of the sea as any boat on the sea; full, too, with family and friends.
Joe, a tall, gregarious Harvard-educated Yankee sailor was “Gloucester’s historian” who wrote loving, scholarly books about his native city where his family roots ran deep, both on land and sea.
Helen was short; she could easily be eclipsed by her towering husband. But she wasn’t. A tiny powerhouse of a 20th century woman, she was a big thinker, a trailblazing activist Passionate from an early age about all causes righteous and just.
During an accomplished career with international nongovernmental organizations, working with cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead, and during a long tenure at the United Nations, she proved as formidable a proponent as she was an opponent.
Here in Gloucester, where she once said she’d “gone native,” she was much the same. If there was a worthy cause, she was behind it. If someone needed encouragement or something needed support, better call Helen.
This was true even in the last of her years, when she was instrumental in spearheading the launch of Awesome Gloucester, an organization that rewards ideas for positive change in Gloucester with the seed money to get the ideas off the ground.
As her health declined, Helen Garland was surrounded and supported by her children Janet, Anna, Alison, and Robert to the end. To the last, the home she shared with Joe was an open house. Friends, fans, neighbors, and grandchildren who were the apple of her eye, were there with flowers, food, a book to read together.
Talking, a favorite occupation, became difficult for Helen as time went on. But what she couldn’t say in words, she said with her eyes. and they were, as ever, eloquent.
Helen Garland’s family is still working on a detailed obituary that will appear in the Gloucester Daily Times. It will include plans for a memorial.