This is the schedule for the 95th St. Peter’s Fiesta:
Friday, June 24
4:45 p.m.: Greasy Pole contest and women’s seine boat races, Pavilion Beach off Western Avenue.
6:30 p.m.: Music before opening ceremonies, St. Peter’s Square.
7:30 p.m.: Formal opening ceremonies with procession of St. Peter’s statue from the St. Peter’s Club to the main altar, St. Peter’s Square.
8:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment by Moreno Fruzzetti, St. Peter’s Square.
Saturday, June 25
10 a.m.: Seine boat race featuring U.S. Coast Guard and the Gloucester Fire and Police departments, Pavilion Beach.
Noon to midnight: Fiesta Shows carnival, St. Peter’s Square.
3 p.m.: Children’s games, Beach Court.
4:45 p.m.: Seine Boat Races and Saturday Greasy Pole contest, Pavilion Beach.
8 to 11:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment featuring Franco Corso, St. Peter’s Square.
Sunday, June 26
10 a.m.: Outdoor Mass of St. Peter, main altar, St. Peter’s Square.
Noon: Procession with the state of St. Peter through the streets of Gloucester, following the celebration of outdoor Mass.
Noon to midnight: Fiesta Shows carnival, St. Peter’s Square.
3 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet, Fishermen’s Memorial, Stacy Boulevard.
3 p.m.: Concert, main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square.
4:45 p.m.: Seine boat races and Sunday’s Greasy Pole contest, Pavilion Beach.
6:30 p.m.: Children’s pinata contest, Pascucci Court.
7:15 p.m.: Awards ceremonies, with trophies awarded to winners of the sports events, St. Peter’s Square.
8:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment featuring Graziana Lazzaro and Aaron Caruso, main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square.
10:15 p.m.: Raffle drawings and closing procession with the statue of St. Peter before statue is returned to the St. Peter’s Club.