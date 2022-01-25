It’ll be May when single-track commuter rail service over the new Gloucester Drawbridge over the Annisquam is scheduled to be restored, but residents may have noticed the bridge has been lowered into the down position several days this month.
The span that carries the southbound tracks was secured down from Jan. 14 to 15, and again for a time on Jan. 17 during storms with high winds. The city and the harbormaster posted a notice of this activity on their Facebook pages, City of Gloucester, MA and Gloucester Harbormaster, respectively, in advance of the storms.
The openings and closings are taking place as work is progressing on the MBTA’s $100 million Gloucester Drawbridge Replacement project.
The moveable bascule span is usually kept open “to avoid impeding or restricting the navigable channel,” according to MBTA Deputy Press Secretary Lisa Battiston, in an email. There are exceptions. One is when crews are actively working on the bridge structure. The other is when “there is potential for high wind gusts that could exceed the operating parameters of the bridge,” she said.
When a storm with high wind gusts is expected and the bridge needs to be lowered, the project notifies and works with the Coast Guard and the Gloucester harbormaster to get the information out to mariners, for example, using the Special Marine Information Broadcast. The city and the harbormaster also turned to Facebook.
Battiston also gave an update on the ongoing project. In the run-up to May, “the project will finish testing and commissioning the southern bascule, which supports the southbound track.”
Construction on the northern section of Pier 2 is ongoing, she added. Pier 2, Battiston explained, supports the moveable bascule and houses the machinery equipment necessary to operate the bridge.
“The northern bascule and machinery will soon be arriving on site and work will begin on assembling it,” Battiston said. “Once the northern bascule assembly is assembled, it will be moved into its final position using a combination of self-propelled modular transporters and a gantry crane system.”
In December, the MBTA announced that single-track service on the Rockport line over the drawbridge was expected to be restored in May. Service had been expected to be restored in September 2021, something that would have allowed trains to access the Gloucester and Rockport stations, which are presently being served by shuttle buses. Supply chain issues and construction complexities led to the delay.
In April 2020, the MBTA suspended service over the old bridge, which was built in 1911, reconstructed in 1932, and updated in 1984, “due to unforeseen conditions,” according to the project’s website. With the bridge closure, the MBTA speeded up work on other improvements along the Rockport line.
