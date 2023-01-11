A 1700s-era Essex hay barn was faced with becoming just a footnote in the history of Cape Ann.
But because of the efforts of the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and a longtime Cape Ann couple, the Cogswell Grant Hay Barn has found a new home.
The historic barn will be reassembled at Rockport’s Woodbury Hill Farm, owned by Aaron Tuffley and Betsy Lordan. The Historical Society is partnering with the couple to pass along the knowledge and history of the structure.
The barn was taken down to make way for Essex’s new Public Safety Building on John Wise Avenie, with the pieces saved and stored away at the Shipbuilding Museum for future use.
Lordan said she hopes the components of the barn will be moved to the 15-acre Woodbury Hill Farm, 11 Woodbury Hill, within a couple of weeks. She predicts the move will possibly call for the use of two or three large semi tractor-trailers.
“I think it’s a nice historical barn and it’s a beautiful piece of property that has a lot of history,” said Lordan. “I think it will be nice to see it from the (nearby) hiking trail. It will sit very well with the scenery in the area.”
Once the parts of the barn have been moved, the goal is to reassemble the pieces when the weather gets warmer, possibly by the start of summer, according to Tuffley.
“We have the area figured out on the property,” he said. “It’s happening. We have a home for it and we definitely have a use for it as well.”
Lordan and Tuffley want to maintain their property’s rural character. The pair do not want Woodbury Hill Farm to be overdeveloped.
“We love it so much the way it is,” said Lordan. “It’s nice to know there’s a big chunk of property (in Rockport) that won’t turn into a housing development.”
The barn was built in the 18th century by the Cogswell Grant Farm and by the turn of the century, it was transformed into a three-story home. The plan, according to Tuffley, is to restore the barn with horse stalls on the first level and storage for hay on the second floor.
“We’re putting it back to its original use,” said Tuffley. “It became apparent that it needed somewhere to go. It was something that interested me. In an ideal world, it would have gone back up in the confines of Essex. But we can offer the next best thing.”
How it all went down
In December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Historical Society discovered the barn was due to be torn down to make way for the Essex’s new public safety building.
But once word got out about the potential demise of the structure, representatives of the Essex Shipbuilding Museum pulled out all the stops to save what they saw as a “premiere example of pre-industrial workmanship,” according to an early fundraising letter.
At the time, Essex officials had attempted to incorporate the barn structure in the public safety building design but found that idea was not an economically viable option.
What then took place was a volunteer effort to preserve the structure by dismantling it, piece-by-piece over three weeks in in the winter of 2020. More than 200 volunteers and donors, in addition to the equipment donated for the project, took part. The timbers were carefully analyzed and preserved so they could later be reassembled in a timely manner. The components were then stored in a temporary shed on the Shipbuilding Museum’s property for storage.
The effort to save the barn included the creation of a GoFundMe page in the winter of 2020. The museum reported an initial $22,000 was raised for the work from private donors, in addition to the donations made by local contractors for their time and equipment during the project.
The Historical Society considered reassembling the barn on the grounds of the museum’s waterfront campus but eventually determined doing so would be untenable, due to the expected timeline and costs associated with the project. It decided that maintaining the barn as it had operated for generations was the most desirable outcome.
Enter horse lovers Tuffley and Lordan, who approached the museum in late 2022 with an offer to take the stewardship of the 18th century structure.
The couple and Historical Society members considered the threats to the materials from both the weather and time and determined the best option would be to reconstruct the building on Woodbury Hill Farm in Rockport.
That option evolved into a plan to use the structure as it was originally intended: to store hay and horses.
According to Ted Watkinson, a board member with the the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, it may take several days to move all of the barn’s parts, which feature hand-hewn timbers and traditional mortise and tenon joinery.
“Once part of the historic Cogswell Farm in the town of Essex, the barn has proudly served many generations, including the prominent American architect Eleanor Raymond,” he said. “It is a structure with both historic and architectural importance.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.