The largest philanthropic gift Addison Gilbert Hospital has ever received at $1.3 million is not only a heartfelt donation from a Rockport woman.
It is also helping to mend broken hearts by funding the expansion of the Gloucester’s hospital’s cardiology suite.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, tied to the deaths of 659,000 Americans each year. And, according to the Gloucester Board of Health, one in 15 Gloucester residents is affected by heart disease, the hospital said.
The construction of the new Walter and Yvonne Wood Cardiology Diagnostic Suite, which took up space off the hospital’s cafeteria that once housed the gift shop, was paid for Rockport resident Yvonne Wood’s historic gift. She said was inspired to make the donation in gratitude for the care the hospital’s Emergency Department provides to the community. The gift helped double the size of the cardiology suite, which offers expanded diagnostic and testing services for Cape Ann families.
“It’s an honor to receive such a generous gift and I look forward to seeing the many ways this contribution will benefit the community,” said Tom Sands, president of Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, in a prepared statement. Addison Gilbert, founded in 1889, is part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health health care system. “We are proud to use this donation to invest in the Cape Ann community and provide residents with high quality cardiology diagnostics and treatments that are accessible to people where they work and live.”
Wood said she was happy to make the donation. Her husband of 67 years, businessman Walter S. Wood, who died in January 2020, had been in and out of the Emergency Department for several years, she said. Her husband would often stay at the hospital as well.
“He received such wonderful care,” she said. “This was my way of giving back,”
Wood did not realize this donation would turn out to be the largest philanthropic gift to Addison Gilbert in its history when she reached out to Rebecca Imperiali, vice president of philanthropy for Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals.
Previously, she and her husband had funded a urology operating room at Lahey Medical Center in Peabody. Her husband was a 6 1/2-year survivor of pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary. She asked Imperiali if any projects needing doing at Addison Gilbert, and was told the hospital wanted to expand the cardiology suite.
“Hopefully, it will save lives,” Wood said.
The expansion of the cardiology suite, which opened in 2015 under the leadership of longtime cardiologist Dr. Michael Arsenian, builds on philanthropic investments from many benefactors on Cape Ann in the past six years, the hospital said.
“Families on Cape Ann are very loyal to their community so strategically building for the future helps assure patients that they will have access to the quality care they need,” said Arsenian, in a prepared statement. “Whether for urgent or chronic needs, patients deserve the best possible care close to home and this expanded cardiology suite will help us serve more patients for their care.”
The expanded suite includes three new exam rooms, physician offices and expanded, up-to-date space for echocardiograms, stress testing and cardiac nuclear stress testing.
“Thanks to this most generous gift, we will be able to efficiently assess more patients and identify those who would benefit from immediate interventions,” said cardiologist Dr. Edward Loughery, in a prepared statement. “This impressive new suite, with expanded space and state-of-the-art equipment, will also enable us to recruit additional dynamic and expertly trained care providers.”
During a brief tour, Addison Gilbert Vice President Jason Andree said the expansion consolidated testing being done in other parts of the hospital.
“It’s all diagnostics, stress tests, echocardiograms and nuclear medicine stress tests,” Andree said. The suite includes a stress test room, which will hold three treadmills, and a nuclear medicine room. Andree expects the nuclear and stress testing labs to move to their new digs the first week of January.
The consolidation allows Arsenian’s heart patients be close by during testing, while also sparing the doctor from having to go to up and down stairs to the second or third floor to get test results, Andree said.
There’s also a reading room full of monitors where physicians can sit to read results. The cardiology suite is double sided, Andree said, as it includes a new corridor off the cafeteria so that patients who are in the hospital or being treated in the Emergency Department can be brought in directly for testing. The suite also serves patients from Arsenian’s office who are seen on an outpatient basis.
The creation of the suite did not require an addition to the hospital. Instead, Andree explained that a portion of the new cardiology suite takes up the former space of the gift shop.
“We are doing candy and greeting cards within the cafeteria and with Amazon, these days, the gift shop isn’t the focus,” Andree said. Toward the end of the pandemic, when it’s safer, he said the hospital plans to bring in local vendors to do pop-up shops in the cafeteria.
“Hearing that we are continuously expanding care, bringing state-of-the art new stuff to Addison Gilbert, makes the community happy,” Andree said.
