NEWBURYPORT — Following a call by tribal leaders to change the Massachusetts state flag, a local man is suggesting the return of the historic evergreen image from a "transition flag."
Richard Banks, a longtime Newburyport resident and self-described "flag guru," has been researching and teaching others for decades about the etiquette associated with maintaining flags. His collection of flags has grown over the years, especially as others have donated to it.
On Tuesday, tribal leaders and others spoke before the state Legislature's Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory and requested there be active consideration to changing the state flag and seal.
The state flag features Wampanoag leader Ousamequin, also known as Massasoit Sachem, clutching a bow and arrow. Above him, an arm holds a broadsword and below him, there is the motto “Ense petit placidam sub libertate quietem,” which translates from Latin to, “By the sword we seek peace, but peace under liberty.” There is also a white star next to Ousamequin's head with five points which signifies Massachusetts as a U.S. state.
Rather than cause what he refers to as a "snowball effect" of change by looking for a new image, Banks said lawmakers should look to historical versions of the flag.
"My suggestion would be to make the change to a more historic flag which could be going from the Massasoit back to the evergreen again," Banks said.
Just over a decade ago, someone discovered a flag in their attic and gave it to Banks, who looked into its history. He soon discovered it to be one of just six "transition flags" believed to exist.
The transition flag features two sides: one which depicts an evergreen and the other which shows the current, more controversial image, of a Native American and accompanying inscription.
Banks said Massachusetts did not officially adopt a state flag until 1908 when the evergreen image was phased out and the current image was placed on both sides.
Before this flag was adopted, there were a number of images used unofficially. The transition flag, according to Banks, came about around 1890. The evergreen never sleeps, so it was used as a symbol for New England history and the American Revolution.
In February 2009, Banks donated the transition flag to the Newburyport Public Library Archival Center, where it resides today.
Banks said there are a lot of misunderstood notions about flags and how they are permitted to be displayed.
For instance, he loves to ask people which star on the American flag represents Massachusetts because he finds the symbolism important. According to him, everyone knows about the colors and the 13 stripes, but the stars were chosen to look alike for a reason.
Regardless of a state's size or population, "every star is equal," he said.
