Historic home to be renovated

Concurrent to plans to renovate and put an addition on the Sawyer Free Library is a separate $3.2 million project to preserve and renovate the adjacent historic Saunders House and open it again to the public, library officials said.
This project will be funded by grants.
This past winter, Gloucester’s City Council approved Community Preservation Act funding to preserve the Saunders House’s Stoddard/Curtis murals in the Anderson Room on the second floor and undertake structural repairs. The project was estimated at $163,000, with the CPA funding picking up half of this amount.
Since the main library, the Monell building, was built, the Saunders House has been used as staff offices and storage. The library envisions its new use as reading rooms and an art gallery.
Mern Sibley, president of the Sawyer Free Library Board of Trustees, said the board is in the process of engaging an architect who is skilled at working with historic buildings.
The Saunders House on the corner of Dale Avenue and Middle Street was built in 1764 and was a private residence until 1884 when Samuel Sawyer purchased it and donated it to the library corporation for use as a library. With the gift, the Gloucester Lyceum and the Sawyer Free Library came under one roof. The Gloucester Lyceum uses the library space for its educational and cultural programs.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.