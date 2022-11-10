Those in and around the Inner Harbor around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday were treated to the sight of the Beaver, an 18th-century replica of a Boston Tea Party ship, gently being guided by a tugboat to the historic marine railway at Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop.
There, a crew from the Gloucester Marine Railways on Rocky Neck maneuvered her into position and over the next couple of hours, carefully hauled her out of the water using a cradle, or a sled, pulled by the large black chain of Maritime Gloucester’s {span}Burnham Brothers Railway{/span}.
The Beaver, part of the the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum in Boston, is set to undergo a refresh by Gloucester Marine Railways in advance of the commemoration in Boston of the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 1773, in a year that also coincides with Gloucester’s 400th anniversary.
According to a museum spokesperson, the Beaver, which will be front and center during the celebration, is getting “a complete once-over” with new masts, updated lighting and a check of its rigging and hull.
The ship is a replica of the original brig Beaver from which patriots chucked 340 chests of British East India Company tea into Boston Harbor.
The museum’s Beaver was built as a schooner on the island of Aero, Denmark, in 1908, and was used for freighting and fishing, according to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum’s website.
Team effort
The ship, which is about about 76 feet long, previously underwent a major rebuild at Gloucester Marine Railways years ago, according Maritime Gloucester Executive Director Michael De Koster, and a crew from that railways traveled from Rocky Neck to Maritime Gloucester to haul the Beaver out of the water on Wednesday.
“They are the ones that are doing this haul. This is their job, they are just borrowing the railway they are using it for this. And, so these guys that came and did this today, that’s all them,” De Koster said. “It’s going to be worked on for a couple of months, probably. We’ll take it apart and see what else needs to be done to it. This is the inspection time, but they had some topside work that needs to be done and we are going to do a little inspection and see what else needs to be done.”
About 22 years ago when Maritime Gloucester was founded, De Koster said it purchased its railway from Gloucester Marine Railways.
“And so we have always kind of had a partnership and working with each other and they have a right of first use. If we don’t have something on the railway, they can use it,” said De Koster. “They haven’t really exercised it yet, because they have been doing great, but they did for this and we are happy to have them.”
Of having the Beaver being hauled out in Gloucester, De Koster said, “It’s great. It’s cooler than cool. It’s about as good as it gets.”
DeKoster was on the Harriet Webster Pier as the ship was being hauled. “I was out there watching. These guys did not need any help,” he laughed. “The Marine Railways guys know what they are doing and they did it in spite of us.”
One of those who played an instrumental role in the water as the ship was being hauled was diver Victoria Tardzinski of Rockport.
“So, basically what we are doing when we haul a boat on the cradle,” she said, “we want to make sure that it’s sitting in the center of the keel. So, I go down there and I check the keel blocks and I make sure the keel is aligned on the center of it, because otherwise it could potentially fall off when we bring it up.”
In this case, she said, because the Beaver is old and the keel isn’t straight, there were gaps between the keel and the cradle and so the crew had to shim that, which took time to figure out. As the boat came out of the water, they had to place bilge blocks on the sides to make sure the boat did not tip left or right, she said.
Geoffrey Richon, chairman and founder of Maritime Gloucester, said this was the first operation being done in combination and cooperation with Gloucester Marine Railways.
“This is a good thing for all of us,” Richon said, adding “this is a cooperative adventure between the two of us hauling the Beaver and they will be doing all the work, which is great.”
“This is what ought to be happening here,” Richon added.
Rail history
“There are not that many places you can get a boat out of the water on an old-fashioned railway like this,” said Daisy Nell Collinson, the secretary of Maritime Gloucester, which is home to the Gloucester Schooner Festival, among other things. “This is considered the oldest marine railway in the country,” she said of the Burnham Brothers Railway at Maritime Gloucester, which was built in 1847. The Gloucester Marine Railways on Rocky Neck was established in 1859.
She said Gloucester is one of the few places that has a marine railway that can take a ship such as the Beaver to be in dry dock to be worked on.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.