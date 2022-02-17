Staff of Cape Ann Museum hand-carried four framed historic photographs from its vast collection to City Hall across the street where they were installed on loan in Mayor Greg Verga’s office Wednesday morning.
It’s a follow-up to the museum’s loaning of paintings from its collection to adorn a new mayor’s office, in an arrangement dating to Mayor John Bell, who served from 2002 to 2008.
“In continuing with that tradition,” said Cape Ann Museum director Oliver Barker, “and knowing that our library and archive is a very important facet of the collections here, in making the offer to Mayor Greg Verga we were very intentional in saying: ‘Here are some works of fine art from our collections that we would love to share with you, and here in addition are some very iconic images of Gloucester throughout the ages you may also be interested in showing.’”
The four photographs capture iconic scenes of the nation’s oldest seaport from 1888 to 1977. There’s a photograph by Martha Hale Harvey of schooners drying sails at the William H. Jordan Wharf in 1888; fishermen baiting trawls in Harbor Cove in the 1930s; and a view of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and Gloucester Harbor from the Gloucester Daily Times.
This latter photo was most likely taken during Urban Renewal in the 1950s or 1960s, according to museum librarian and archivist Trenton Carls, who along with Barker and curatorial assistant Leon Doucette, brought the photos over the mayor’s office and hung them on the walls.
Verga said he liked the photo of the harbor and Portuguese Hill overlooking Our Lady of Good Voyage where the mayor served as an altar boy.
The fourth photo hung in the mayor’s office was one of City Hall on April 7, 1977, and it was taken by photographer Charles A. Lowe. This photo was among a cache of his photos gifted to the museum by the Gloucester Daily Times/Eagle-Tribune Publishing Company in 2004.
“Obviously, City Hall caught my eye,” the mayor said of the photo from when he was a child. “Notice the two-way traffic on Dale Ave.,” he said about the now one-way street that runs in front of City Hall.
Carls came up with an initial selection of about 30 to 40 images which he shared with the mayor “and now we’ve landed with four images that best represent Gloucester,” Barker said. “We are excited to know that anyone visiting the mayor’s office will now have this opportunity not only to appreciate the fine art works from the collection but also from the archive and the historic photographs in particular.”
The photos will also be hung with labels crediting where they came from, so in a sense, the mayor’s office has become a tiny extension of Cape Ann Museum.
Verga was attracted to the photo of fishermen in the 1930s.
“That’s the golden age of fishing here,” he said.
