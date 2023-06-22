After more than 1,800 miles and 28 months away, a historic stagecoach has returned in sparkling condition to its home in the heart of Gloucester’s Annisquam Village, which dates back to colonial times.
The bold red Annisquam stagecoach, which was manufactured circa 1850, was treated to a make-over, but its body and running gear remain original, noted Rita and David Teele, of the Annisquam Historical Society, who took the lead on the renovation arrangements.
The stagecoach was seen on a Tally’s flatbed trailer going around Gloucester roads on Wednesday as it made its way to Annisquam.
“The Concord stagecoach LIIII (54) carries nearly two centuries of history underneath its new clothes,” the Teeles wrote in a summary of its history.
The stagecoach was built by the Concord Coach Company, located in Concord, New Hampshire. Its 21st century restoration was undertaken by master craftsmen at Hansen’s Wheelworks in Letcher, South Dakota.
The pandemic interrupted the process as supply chains suffered, but the villagers awaited its return this week with quiet fanfare.
“We are pleased that it is back, in its original red color, and yellow pin-striped wheels, for the second half of the Gloucester 400 celebration,” noted the Teeles.
Stephen Harris, president of the Annisquam Village Hall Association, was among the welcoming party.
“It’s back. It’s safe and it’s wonderful,” he said.
David Teele said this effort was possible because of the generosity of so many people who supported this restoration project.
“There have been additions to the coach. Concord coaches were often decorated with door paintings and the Annisquam coach now has a view of the old lighthouse on the port door. On the starboard door, is a coal schooner at the historic bridge. The bow points to Annisquam Village Church at the head of Lobster Cove,” noted Rita Teele.
The artist at Hansen’s Wheelworks, Wayne Troyer, used old black-and-white photographs from the Annisquam Historical Society to aid in his renderings.
The stagecoach lamps, which burned candles of whale oil, are mounted on the outside, one on each side of the driver’s seat.
The Teeles noted that more than a century ago, the coach was, literally, put out to pasture.
“It was bought by a farmer, and it languished in a barn until Louis Pulcifer (Sarah Hackett’s grandfather and Susanna Taylor’s great-grandfather), and others, brought it back to Annisquam,” wrote Rita Teele. “There were families who had deep roots in ‘Squam and those who were vacationers, the ‘summer folk,’ who were involved in supporting the rescue and subsequent care of the stagecoach. Support again has come from families with long tap roots in Squam and from those who are putting down roots and hoping that their families will be here for a very long time.”