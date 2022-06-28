Managing Editor Andrea Holbrook has been named editor of the Gloucester Daily Times, replacing outgoing Editor Dave Olson. In this role, she will oversee the award-winning publication’s talented reporters and photographers, and all aspects of the daily digital and print report.
Holbrook, a 35-year veteran of the company, has held a number of positions with North of Boston Media Group during her career. She joined The Eagle-Tribune, a Pulitzer Prize-winning sister publication to the Times, in 1986 as a night reporter, covering crime, town government and writing obituaries.
Within months she moved to daytime coverage in New Hampshire and then spent 14 years working on the copy desk, fine-tuning her editing and design skills and taking on a leadership role.
She later transferred to the Times and was promoted to managing editor in 2015, simultaneously producing the award-winning Cape Ann Magazine.
“I want to continue to inspire my team to deliver local Cape Ann news that readers can get nowhere else,” Holbrook said. “That means news about local businesses, zoning issues that could change neighborhoods, politics, local arts, and, of course, stories about people who make Cape Ann, Cape Ann.”
Tracey Rauh, group editor for North of Boston Media Group, said Holbrook was the obvious choice for this position.
“I have worked with Andrea in varying capacities over the past two decades, and she is a true professional who understands the importance of the local media and its critical role in shining light on local government and the spirit of the First Amendment,” Rauh said. “Her depth of knowledge and passion for her job is reflected in the newspaper every day. and while I’m sad to see Dave Olson move on, I am grateful we are able to make a seamless transition by putting Andrea at the helm.”
Publisher John Celestino reiterated this sentiment.
“Andrea has institutional knowledge that is rarely found,” he said. “She understands the dynamics of Cape Ann, what its readers want and need, and how to make it happen.”
While upholding the newspaper’s reliability, Holbrook plans to expand her already vast knowledge of the coverage area.
“I know I’ll discover more facets to this place — the good, the bad — I haven’t plumbed while editing this newspaper and its website,” she said. “My hope is that both residents and visitors learn things they need to know as well as unfathomed things in the paper’s pages and on its website, too.”
Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.