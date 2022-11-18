Looking for homemade gifts for holiday giving? Here’s a listing of holiday fairs and open houses of which the Times is aware:
Saturday, Nov. 19
Magnolia Women’s Club Christmas Fair will be 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Magnolia Community Center and Library, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester. Featuring Wheelworks Pottery of Essex and 14 other vendors. Lunch available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fish chowder and quiche. Raffles, jewelry, etched glass, florals, gnomes, scarves, sea glass and more.
St John’s 2022 Village Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring the Saintly Sweets Bake Shop, Cookies by the Pound, Pickles and Preserves, Holiday Decorations, Raffles, Handmade Crafts, Silent Auction and Vintage Jewelry. The Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage will be open with festive holiday offerings, and you can top off your visit with our famous Fish Chowder Luncheon. The church, located at 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is handicapped accessible, with parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free, and a gift will be given to the first 100 attendees. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Holy Family Parish Christmas Fair and Marketplace will host its fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Ann’s Church hall, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. The fair will feature 50/50, money and grill raffles; pre-boxed home-made Italian cookies; a Christmas and craft table and Christmas greens and gift raffle tables. For more information about the Christmas Fair, please contact Arlene Lesch at arlene.lesch@outlook.com.
Visitation Parish Christmas Fair will be hosted by the churches of St. John the Baptist in Essex and Sacred Heart in Manchester from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. John the Baptist’s renovated hall, 52 Main St. in Essex, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured will be baked goods, homemade items, boxwood holiday trees, theme baskets, hundreds of holiday decorations for under $10, and Beanie Babies priced five for $1. Also available will be doughnuts, and coffee or tea for breakfast, and hot dogs, clam chowder, and chili for lunch.
Rockport PTO Holiday Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane in Rockport. Offerings include soft handmade gifts for a baby, maze fidget items, reusable glass drink containers with bamboo lid, and a 2023 calendar “Pups of Pigeon Cove Harbor,” featuring photos by Leslie Heffron, handcrafted ornaments and decor.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Christmas in the Cove will be held 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pigeon Cove Circle, 6 Breakwater Ave. in Rockport. There will be local crafters, a bake table including Nisu, holiday greens, morning coffee and muffins and a luncheon of fish chowder, clam chowder, soup, and hotdogs. This annual fair has been taken place for over 100 years.
Saturday, Dec. 3
The Friends of the Essex Council on Aging will open its Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. in Essex. The boutique will offer unique handmade gifts, scented soaps, Cape Ann and Essex items, locally made honey and jelly, holiday pillow covers and more.
Annisquam Sewing Circle’s Christmas Fair runs 8 a.m. to noon in the handicap accessible Village Hall, 34 Leonard St. in Annisquam. Choose a favorite wreath, boxwood tree or holiday centerpiece or handmade crafts that make fabulous gifts for family and friends. Take home a fresh or frozen dinner of the Famous Sewing Circle Chicken Tetrazzini.
The Old Sloop Christmas Bazaar will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St., in Rockport. The Christmas Bazaar features beautiful handmade items, baked goods, jewelry, gift baskets, swags, Christmas past, and a uncheon. For more information, send email to christmasbazaar@oldsloop.org or call 978-546-6638.
Have a listing? Please send the information, with a phone number if there are questions (it won’t be published) to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.