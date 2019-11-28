Looking for homemade gifts for holiday giving?
Here's a listing of holiday fairs of which the Times is aware:
Saturday, Nov. 30
ROCKPORT: Christmas in the Cove Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pigeon Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue. For table rentals, call Gail at 617-967-5446.
Friday, Dec. 6
ROCKPORT: Advent Fair, 4 to 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway. Gifts, handcrafted items, jewelry and African jewelry, baked goods and holiday greens will be available, as well as a soup luncheon.
GLOUCESTER: Deck the Docks, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop. Artists receptions for creators of works for sale in gallery organized in partnership with SeARTS, holiday tree and wreath sales at the Dory Shop, lighted pier and museum store open.
ROCKPORT: Holiday Fair, 4 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St. Fair features include gift baskets, small works of original art by local artists, handmade crafts, a jewelry table, a bake sale with free hot cider and a raffle for an original painting of Good Harbor Beach by Neil Linsenmayer. UUSR’s basement Thrift Shop will also be open for holiday shopping.
Saturday, Dec. 7
GLOUCESTER: Annisquam Sewing Circle Christmas Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Annisquam Village Hall, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester. The craft table features first–quality handmade knitwear, artwork, kitchen linens, toys, and much more. A one-of-a-kind hat knit by local legend Grace Murray —an annual tradition—will be auctioned to the highest bidder. The fair is famous for the splendid wreaths, centerpieces, boxwood trees, and other greenery items that Sewing Circle members prepare and decorate for the event. Shop the gourmet table for goodies for everyone—pies, cookies, jellies, sauces, gluten-free items — all beautifully packaged to present as an elegant gift or to take home to devour yourself. Pick up a few “grab bag” items for surprise stocking stuffers. Shop for treats for Fido and Mittens, too, and don’t miss the vintage jewelry table. All proceeds support Cape Ann organizations.
ROCKPORT: Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St. Fair features include gift baskets, small works of original art by local artists, handmade crafts, a jewelry table, a bake sale with free hot cider and a raffle for an original painting of Good Harbor Beach by Neil Linsenmayer. UUSR’s basement Thrift Shop will also be open for holiday shopping.
ROCKPORT: Advent Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway. Gifts, handcrafted items, jewelry and African jewelry, baked goods and holiday greens will be available, as well as a soup luncheon.
GLOUCESTER: Deck the Docks, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop. Featuring an art gallery of local Cape Ann artists organized in partnership with SeARTS, holiday tree and wreath sales at the Dory Shop, family DIY crafts, pictures with Santa in a dory, Christmas carols by Gloucester Stage Youth Acting Workshop's "Holiday Delights" cast, hot apple cider and cocoa, apple cider donuts, hot cider toddies, and our museum store will be open for that perfect holiday gift. Saturday is the main event but the art show, tree and wreath sales will run through Sunday.
GLOUCESTER: First Baptist Church Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 38 Gloucester Ave. Coffee hour followed by luncheon from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Handmade items, white elephant table, silent auction and much more.
ROCKPORT: Jul Fest, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spiran Lodge, corner of Broadway and School Street. The Nordic Christmas celebration of St. Lucia, holiday music, and lunch, Nordic foods including nisu, meats, herring, cheeses. Greens and gifts for sale.
GLOUCESTER: Homemade Cookie and Soup Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. 978-283-2817.
ROCKPORT: Holiday Book & Author Fair, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St., Rockport. Meet some talented local authors and buy their books for holiday gift-giving. Tree lighting and Christmas carols follow in Dock Square. Refreshments.
Saturday, Dec. 14
GLOUCESTER: Middle Street Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., along Gloucester’s historical Middle Street and throughout dowtown, culminating in the lighting of the lobster trap tree at 5 p.m. outside the police station on Main Street. The city’s official start to the holiday season, with events and activities all day long,
GLOUCESTER: Sargent House Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free at 49 Middle St. Great decorations and holiday gifts. All proceeds to Pathways for Children. Music, tasty refreshments. Information at 978-281-2432, office@sargenthouse.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
GLOUCESTER: Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
