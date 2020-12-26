NEWBURYPORT — A local family, who began crafting wooden holiday stars for their own enjoyment in 2017 and started selling them a year later, donated a portion of their proceeds this year to local nonprofits, including Our Neighbors’ Table in Amesbury and Gear to Share.
Dana Bradshaw said her husband, Josh, and their children, Harper and Caleb, came up with the idea for the project following a ski trip to Vermont a few years ago.
They saw large stars, formed with wooden sticks and wrapped in string lights, on barns and homes in Vermont, and were inspired to create their own, she said.
The family’s home on Payson Street has a big wraparound porch, so Bradshaw said they duplicated the stars they saw in Vermont, using sticks found in the woods, and hung them up all around the porch.
“So many people just stopped by, knocked on our door, and asked where we got them,” she said. “After that, we made a handful for neighbors and friends that really liked them.”
“It was just kind of word of mouth,” Bradshaw said. “People really liked them and it was something my husband really enjoyed doing with the kids.”
The following year, the family sold the stars at the holiday market at The Tannery Marketplace. The project became a way for the family to bond. They enjoy hiking, so they would go out in the woods and gather sticks for the stars. None of the family members had any previous experience with such crafts.
“I like to say that we are all stick experts at this point,” Bradshaw said. “Each year, our sticks get better and better, and bigger and bigger.”
This year, with state stay-at-home orders, “We had a lot of time on our hands,” she said.
Bradshaw does not know how many stars the family has crafted, but they have sold close to 80 this year, thanks to all the time they had to make them. They also had a man give them a large pile of sticks he had in his yard, which has helped the project.
Caleb, a ninth-grader at Newburyport High School, works with his sister, Harper, an eighth-grader at Nock Middle School, to wrap the stars in lights. A neighbor, who works in marketing, created a website for them: www.nbptstars.com.
“This year, it kind of took on a life of its own,” Bradshaw said.
The family sells the stars for $50 each, regardless of size. People can pick them up outside their home at 5 Payson St. They are also sold at Northern Lights Farm in Ipswich.
The stars come with a warranty, too. If the star breaks, Bradshaw said people can bring them back and the family will fix them free of charge.
The parents previously gave most of the money to Caleb and Harper because they do a lot of the work and learn a lot in the process. This year, the family decided to give some of the proceeds to local organizations. Bradshaw did not have an exact number because the donations have been random.
They gave some money to Amesbury-based nonprofit Our Neighbors’ Table, which provides food to those in need.
They also made a donation to The Salvation Army with the help of Newburyport High soccer player Joaquin Justiniano. Bradshaw said Justiniano and other players organized a food drive for The Salvation Army, so the family provided money to assist.
Another organization the Bradshaws supported was Gear to Share, which was launched earlier this year by Newburyport High sophomore Luke O’Brien as a way to provide sporting equipment to young people who cannot afford it.
In August, O’Brien hosted a sporting equipment drive for the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley. He filled a 26-foot box truck from floor to ceiling with equipment that people donated.
Most recently, he held another drive for Newburyport Youth Services that benefited families seeking sporting equipment for gifts this holiday season.
Melissa O’Brien said her son did it all on his own. He has plans to make Gear to Share an official nonprofit foundation and is working on raising money to do so.
“For the most part, I think people are good and they want to help people, and I think that this whole COVID situation allowed people to do that,” she said, explaining how amazed she was to see people respond so quickly to the calls for donations.
For more information on Gear to Share, visit https://lobrien23.wixsite.com/gear-to-share-1 or follow @gear_to_share on Instagram.