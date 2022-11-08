Once again a team has traveled to Gloucester’s sister city of Shelburne, Nova Scotia, to fetch the Christmas tree for Kent Circle.
As is tradition, organizers will erect and decorate the tree, to get it ready for the tree-lighting ceremony that caps the end of Santa Parade, which is also making a comeback after a 2-year hiatus.
Brent “Ringo” Tarr and fellow volunteers Joe Novello, Nick Curcuru and Nick Decoste, all of Gloucester, drove to Shelburne over the weekend to pick up the tree and were driving back to town Monday. Tarr said they hope to arrive in the seaport late Tuesday afternoon with the tree in tow.
Tarr and a band of volunteers having been picking up a tree for Gloucester’s holiday festivities for about 28 years. Last year, organizers ran out of time to secure a tree from Canada, in large part due to the complexities of crossing the border during the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead a 40-footer from Englewood Road graced Kent Circle.
This year’s tree will be light during a ceremony to cap Gloucester’s Holiday Parade which is returning after a 2-year COVID-19 hiatus. The parade will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. from the Jodrey State Fish Pier. The parade route travels down Parker Street to Main Street, and then down Western Avenue to Kent Circle. Following the tree-lighting, Santa will be available in his sleigh for picture taking.
The Kent Circle tree is a gift from Shelburne, which started as thank you when Gloucester sent hundreds of books to stock its library.