The story of a perennial candidate in the elections of fictitious Fishtown, USA, will come to Gloucester Stage as the first production of the season to be held indoors at its theater.
The play, "Think of Me Tuesday," was written by local attorney Ken Riaf in 2019 when the national election was making headlines. But its production on stage was postponed like so many events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Perhaps now it's even better timing because of interest in local elections and the issues they talk about are still in the air," said Riaf.
The play opened Friday and runs through to Oct. 17.
Robert Walsh, the play's director and Gloucester Stage’s artistic director, described "Think of Me Tuesday" as an ode to Gloucester.
"It's chock full of Gloucester-isms and characters. Folks will recognize issues that don't ever seem to go away and that sometimes go underground for a few years," said Walsh. "The work is about the heritage and integrity and spirit of the town and modernization — and what happens when the two collide. It's fun to watch the shenanigans and watch a candidate who is passionate and hopeful."
The play chronicles the story of Jim "Buddy" Chum, a mayoral candidate who runs in election after election, always sporting the same shabby tweed jacket.
"He’s the punchline for a running joke about a joker who keeps running … and losing. This mayoral candidate on a quixotic campaign for his shot at the top office — he’s not against progress, he just doesn’t want to be around when it gets here," according to a synopsis.
In telling this story, the playwright created this character with good intentions who keeps trying to achieve his goal no matter what obstacles he faces.
"He's as intelligent as the rest of us, but he just can't seem to get elected," said Riaf. "But he's not thwarted. He's like a fighter who gets knocked down but gets up again. Either they carry you off or you get up again."
The staged readings of "Think of Me Tuesday" had sold-out performances in 2019.
In October 2018, Gloucester Stage produced the premiere of Riaf's work “My Station In Life,” an unusual tale about the late Simon Geller, a classical music-loving curmudgeon who single-handedly ran a radio station from his Gloucester home on a shoe-string budget and went up against the Federal Communications Commission and a corporate giant that wanted to take his radio license.
Ken Baltin played Geller and won an Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Actor for his performance, and he is back again to play the role of Jim "Buddy" Chum. The cast also stars Maureen Keiller, Joshua W. Coleman, Fernando Barbosa, and Ines De La Cruz.
"I'm delighted about the casting," said Walsh. "It's a treat to have Ken Baltin back and we have great talent throughout the entire cast."
Riaf, who also makes art and films, has worked diverse jobs, including as a commercial fisherman and longshoreman as well as a visiting professor at Endicott College and Salem State University.