DANVERS — The following students from Cape Ann earned academic honors for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year at St. John’s Preparatory School. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
ESSEX
Headmaster’s List: Samuel Phippen. Honor Roll: Doron Appleyard, Samuel Appleyard, Andrew Cort, Colton Friedlander, William Kuhl, Tucker Larson, Charles Larson, and Gavin McKenna.
GLOUCESTER Headmaster’s List: Christopher Esposito, Finn McKay, and Joseph Scherkenbach. Principal’s List: Brendan Burke Honor Roll: Alexander Bajoras, Jackson Camp, and Callahan White.
MANCHESTER Headmaster’s List: Breccan Curran, Benjamin Foley, William Kent, Tucker Lawrence, Mathis Riff, and Samuel Roberts. Principal’s List: Owen Caplan. Honor Roll: Connor Burke, Marco Bussone, Brody Duncan, Grant Magnuson, and John Morton.
ROCKPORT Headmaster’s List: Campbell Berglund, Leland Lima, and Aiven Lorenz. Principal’s List: Luc Bannerman. Honor Roll: Michael Hale.