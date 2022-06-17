The Gloucester Police Department is seeking the city’s nimblest racers to participate in its Lobster Crate Race fundraising event.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association’s campaign to renovate Gloucester High School’s weight room.
The race will be held Saturday, July 16, at Pavilion Beach in front of the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St.
Participants will be tasked with crossing over a string of lobster crates floating off the coastline. Whoever clears the most crates wins.
Ages 8 and up are eligible to run the course; anyone 18 and younger will be required to wear life jackets. Races will be divided into separate weight divisions. Volunteers will be nearby on boats to make sure each racer gets to shore safely.
“The Gloucester Police Department has been fortunate to have Mayor Greg Verga and Chief (Ed) Conley allow our department to lead by example when it comes to youth engagement. It is so important to the officers of the Gloucester Police Department to have our youth look up to our police officers as positive role models,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro in a prepared statement. “Through Kops-n-Kids, Safety Day, SROGaming, Youth Anglers Fishing Program, and now a lobster crate race, our leadership has allowed our officers to think outside the box to engage with our youth with new sustainable initiatives.”
“I’m consistently impressed by the work of our officers and community partners like the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association to reach out to Gloucester youth, and to support them,” said Conley in a prepared statement. “I hope Gloucester residents of all ages will join us for this fun summer challenge and help support our student athletes.”
The Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association’s goal is to raise $120,000 for new floors and workout equipment for both male and female athletes. The new center will be dedicated to Greg Swinson, former Gloucester High football and strength training coach, who died in 2019.
“He was very dedicated to students and athletes on and off the field and we wanted to something to honor him,” said Kristin Michel, president of the athletic association. “We already signed the purchase order so our hope is that we’ll be ready for fall sports.”
A minimum $10 donation is required to race. To register, visit tinyurl.com/GPDLobsterCrateRace. To donate to the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association’s High School weight room project directly, visit gofund.me/697d1b09.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.