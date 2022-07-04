The Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade brought the summer heat Sunday evening to the delight of hundreds of spectators.
By 5 p.m., each side of Route 127 was packed with locals, visitors, families and friends excited to celebrate the city’s long-held tradition.
The extended Brancaleone family watched the parade outside the family home on Western Avenue. The matriarch of the family, Nina, has lived in the home since 1951. In addition to Independence Day, she was celebrating her 93rd birthday Sunday afternoon.
“She’s a local legend,” grandson Joe Brancaleone. He was watching the parade with his wife, Cary, and their three children — Joseph, 7, Jillian, 5, and Chris, 3.
“They’re excited to get some candy,” Cary laughed.
Tyler Lucas and his friends were holding a full cookout just a few feet away from the Gloucester Fisherman’s Memorial. He said his group got their spot at 9 a.m. Sunday.
“It’s been a salubrious day,” Lucas said with a smile, “We’ve just been hitting it hard. There’s no better place to be right now than Gloucester.”
Members of the parade were preparing their floats at the Gloucester High School prior to the 6 p.m. start time.
Members of the Annisquam Village Players built a float around their upcoming production of “Mary Poppins.”
“We just started rehearsals two weeks ago,” said director Alexander Sans. “We have a terrific cast. When it opens (in August), it’ll be the first time people see the new renovations (at Annisquam Village Hall). It looks completely different.”
The community theater company has been participating in the Horribles Parade for around 15 years. Previous floats helped advertise their productions of “Mama Mia” and “The Little Mermaid.”
“One fun one was for ‘Chicago,’” recalled Sans. “We had the women all up in jail cells. The parade is great. All the cast members sing songs from the musical as we go by, and the people watching sing along with us.”
Julie Kesterson, head of the Cape Ann chapter for the Michigan-based nonprofit Little Dresses for Africa, was excited to be marching in the parade for the first time. Her float featured a giant sewing machine and dozens of hand-made dresses made for African girls in need.
“We meet two times a week at my house and sew,” Kesterson said. “All are welcome to attend. We also hold various fundraisers.”
Kesterson said she went to Africa in 2019 to hand-deliver some of he chapter’s donations.
“It was life-changing to see the smiles on the girls’ faces,” she said. “In Africa, because it’s such a patriarchal society, girls are the last ones to get anything. To see the girls get their dresses made just for them was amazing.”
The Cardinals of the Gloucester Little League Major A division celebrated their recent championship win with a float of their own.
“It’s great to be out,” said Vito Ciaramitaro, who helped coach the 11-to-12-year-olds to victory. “It’s all for the kids. I marched in the parade when I was a kid and it’s one of those things that you never forget.”
