A horticulturist will speak Tuesday as part of the Annisquam Village Church's “For Nature” initiative, the mission of which is to take action to create ever more habitable natural spaces for plant and animal life to thrive.
On Feb 15 at 4 p.m. on Zoom, the church's Creation Care Team will host local horticulturist Nick Anderson. He will be speaking on “Making Meadows & Listening to the Land: Unleashing Ecological Productivity in Landscapes is Faster, Easier and Cheaper Than We Think.” All are welcome to attend.
Anderson studied horticulture at Brooklyn Botanic Garden and worked for years as a gardener and restoration practitioner for New York City Parks, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Riverside Park and for private clients. He specializes in plant community-based horticulture using regionally native plant species. He now resides on Cape Ann where he works with private clients.
As part of the “For Nature” initiative, the church has created a “Nature Pledge” to invite the community to take specific steps. More information is available https://annisquamvillagechurch.org/for-nature/
The Zoom link for Anderson's presentation is available by visiting https://annisquamvillagechurch.org