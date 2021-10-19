At their first forum of the election season, Gloucester’s School Committee candidates did not shy away from tough topics.
Those included school consolidation, raises for teachers, representation and support for all students, and sharing resources with Rockport.
Those in attendance at the forum hosted by Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Rockport’s Bob Visnick were Bill Melvin, Keith Mineo, Richard Roberts, and incumbents Samantha Watson, Laura Wiessen and Kathy Clancy.
Candidate Tom Stein was not present and current School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince announced just before the forum that she is withdrawing from the race.
When it comes to consolidating local schools, Clancy expressed that she backs what the district has done so far with combining East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
“It is what our community should be providing to our kids,” she said.
Watson and Wiessen both agreed with their fellow committee membes.
“The way we are better is that we consolidate our schools,” Watson said.
Although initially not in favor of the combined school being built on Webster Street, Melvin backs consolidation of the elementary schools.
“It is important for us to have modern, up-to-date buildings for our students to learn in,” he said.
Roberts took a different approach, noting that he wished that the city would’ve preserved green space while consolidating buildings.
“I speak on behalf of the children of Gloucester and I am here because of them,” he said.
Teacher compensation
When thrown a question from teachers about the committee’s proposed 1% raise, which has caused a lot of tension between the Gloucester Teachers Association and the committee in the past weeks, Melvin noted that he “has a lot to learn about it.”
“I am confident that I can work together with people,” he said.
Roberts echoed Melvin’s brief statement, honestly noting that he “doesn’t know a lot about it now.”
Mineo said that as it looks at salaries, the School Committee needs to focus on drawing in talent and keeping enrollment high.
Watson emphasized that negotiations are a process.
“We have a hard job to do,” she said, explaining that it is much more complicated than what people make it out to be.
Wiessen noted that the teachers have been extraordinary through the past 18 months and continue to be.
“If we didn’t have constraints on our budget, I would think of improving teachers’ pay,” she said. “All of this money comes from all of us and we are constrained by how much is in the budget.”
Clancy noted that there are many ways to show appreciation to teachers.
“I could not say enough about our food service workers ... our nurses ... we appreciate each and everyone of them. Our teachers, I have loved every single number one of our teachers,” she said. “It is not about if they do deserve (the money), it is about how we pay for it.”
Supporting students
When it comes to caring for the students’ social and emotional needs, Mineo is focused on looking at a holistic approach to solutions and addressing the problems as they come.
He added that it is the committee’s job to support the teachers as they care for the students.
As an employee of Addison Gilbert Hospital, Roberts hears the needs of the students everyday.
“It all starts with us,” he said. “It takes that one teacher to make them feel loved.”
With one year of being on the committee under her belt, Watson believes that supporting studentss comes down to what is put into the budget.
She said that in the past year, the district has added a behavioral analyst, increased access to resources for the English Language Learning population and that it has had great success with the trauma-informed model that Veterans Memorial Elementary School has used to help assist all kids where they are at.
“I hope it continues throughout all of the schools,” she said.
Echoing Watson, Wiessen believes it is about how the budget is written up.
“This year, we knew that there would be more social emotional needs,” she said, referencing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clancy referenced her involvement with the Gloucester Education Fund as one of many ways that she and the committee help support students and the teachers who educate them.
Melvin was adamant that the impact of the teachers can’t be overlooked when talking about students’ well-being.
“Most of us have been impacted by few impactful teachers that made a difference in our lives,” he said. “Anything that we can do to build off of that is certainly of value.”
When it comes to students’ well-being, Mineo believes in simple solutions.
“I am a creative thinker,” he said, noting the example of a friendship bench, where students who feel lonely are able to sit and others will join them.
“It is not always easy to identify what kids are having trouble,” he said. “Maybe we need to be more attentive to the quiet kids.”
Vocational education
Although the district offers wide variety of vocational programs to elevate students’ skills and interest, Roberts believes that the local schools should consider bringing in more “female trades” such as salon and health care.
“When they can’t get into (Essex) Tech because they don’t have the best grades … I think that the school should offer more than what they offer now,” he said.
All three incumbents have been taken back by students’ increased focus on vocational programs that the district has received in the past few years.
“We are proud that we are able to provide vocational programs to our students,” Clancy said.
Wiessen said that in addition to supporting the vocational programs, their job as committee members and residents of Gloucester is to prepare “kids to think and work and to be successful and active members of society.”
As someone who lives in the manufacturing world, Melvin sees everyday how vocational programs in schools translate to the real world.
“Companies are looking to hire,” he affirmed. “Students need encouragement. They simply need encouragement.”
Mineo circled back to his mantra, stating that committee members need to focus on simple solutions, such as working with the entrepreneurial community.
Collaboration with Rockport
The final topic was collaboration between the schools in Gloucester and Rockport.
To Mineo, the consolidation of Rockport and Gloucester school systems seems “inevitable.”
He referenced the successful merger of Manchester and Essex for the creation of Manchester Essex Regional School District.
Roberts didn’t have an answer about sharing resources between the communities.
Watson noted that the districts had begun the discussion before the pandemic with a study and they need to get back to thinking about the future of these two communities’ schools.
“It is time to reinvigorate the conversations,” she said.
“I think that anywhere that we can consolidate and reduce our costs by sharing the load is exactly what we need to be doing now,” Wiessen said.
Melvin agrees with Wiessen, stating that anything to reduce the costs is good and would benefit both communities.
“I am for consolidating and sharing as long as at the end of the day, it is benefiting the students,” he said. “That is the number one priority.”
