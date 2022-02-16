BOSTON — House Democrats on Wednesday pushed through a controversial plan to give driver's licenses to illegal immigrants, brushing aside opposition from the GOP minority and the threat of a veto from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.
The proposal will allow any qualified Massachusetts resident, regardless of their immigration status, to apply for a learner's permit and standard state license.
It passed the House on a 120-36 vote largely along party lines, with Republicans and a handful of Democrats voting against it.
Supporters say the measure would improve public safety and the livelihoods of tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants who are already driving on the state's roadways.
"Driving is essential to economic mobility," state Rep. Christine Barber, D-Somerville, one of the bill's primary sponsors, said in remarks ahead of the House vote. "A driver's license allows people to get to work, take their children to school, go to the doctor and participate in the community."
Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said states that have passed similar legislation have reported decreases in hit-and-run crashes, increases in insurance coverage and safer roads.
"We are not here to debate our nation's broken immigration system," Vargas said. "We are here to do what is within our purview — to make Massachusetts safer, more prosperous and just."
The House's Republican minority opposed the changes, and GOP lawmakers filed amendments seeking to add restrictions to the bill. All were rejected.
Rep. Lenny Mirra of Georgetown was among GOP lawmakers who voted against the measure. He said people living in the country illegally shouldn't be given a pass to get around state law.
"It is totally unfair to the people who have come to this country legally and have followed the rules," Mirra said. "We shouldn't be rewarding illegal behavior."
The proposal is cosponsored by more than 100 Democratic lawmakers — more than three-quarters of the state Legislature — including Reps. Tram Nguyen of Andover, Frank Moran of Lawrence, Lori Ehrlich of Marblehead, Christina Minicucci of North Andover, and Sally Kerans of Danvers.
More ID required
If approved, undocumented immigrants could only acquire standard driver’s licenses but not federally authorized REAL ID-compliant versions. Applicants would still be required to produce a birth certificate and two other official documents. They would also need to prove Massachusetts residency to get a state driver’s license.
But the state Registry of Motor Vehicles would be prohibited under the proposal from asking a learner's permit or driver's license applicant about their citizenship or immigration status, even if they can't provide proof of lawful presence.
At least 16 states, including Connecticut and Vermont, allow residents to get a driver's license or permit regardless of immigration status, supporters say.
Lawmakers backing the move say it could generate about $5 million for the state by licensing the estimated 40,000 to 70,000 undocumented residents who would be eligible.
But the proposal has its share of critics, who say authorizing licenses would reward people who have broken the law by living in the U.S. illegally.
The Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform, which opposes the plan, said the proposal is meant "to make it easier for illegal aliens to live in our state" and would "do nothing at all to improve road safety." The group says it also raises the possibility that terrorists could obtain a state driver's license or ID.
Lawmakers amended the original bill to require additional forms of identification and restrict illegal immigrants who get driver's licenses from registering to vote.
Those changes helped sway some skeptical Democrats who were previously opposed to authorizing licenses for undocumented immigrants.
"This bill is not a slippery slope to anything — full stop: not to vote, not to apply for any government benefits, not to apply for a federal REAL ID driver’s license to access air travel or federal buildings," said Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, who voted for the measure. "This is a bill for the general public so that our roads will be safer and many more will be required to acquire insurance."
A road, not immigration, issue
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, was also among those who voted for the measure. He cited support for the changes from police chiefs, sheriffs and other law enforcement officials.
"It really boils down to safer roads," Tucker said. "People are portraying this as an immigration issue, but I'm listening to law enforcement officials and they want this."
Also voting for the measure were state Reps. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, and Jamie Belsito, D-Topsfield.
The thorny debate over driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants has been a perennial issue on Beacon Hill that has picked up steam in recent years.
Two years ago, advocates staged a hunger strike and camped out in front of the Statehouse, calling on lawmakers to approve the changes. Despite the effort, and support from Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, the legislation wasn’t taken up for a vote by the end of the session.
The measure now moves to the Democrat-controlled Senate, where there is also widespread support for the changes. If approved, the measure faces an almost certain veto from Gov. Baker, who has repeatedly said he opposes giving licenses to illegal immigrants.
Supporters said the latest version of the bill, which passed the House with a veto-proof margin, is tailored to address Baker's concerns about the lack of documentation.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com