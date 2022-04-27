Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Rain early will give way to some snow showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Rain early will give way to some snow showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.