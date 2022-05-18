How to talk about Gloucester’s past

A community gathering this weekend will explore the mission of promoting cultural, social, ethnic and economic diversity ahead of the Gloucester 400+ Anniversary in 2023.
On Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m., the Gloucester400+’s Diversity & Equity Committee will present “Why Language Matters: A Community Conversation” at MAGMA (Movement Arts Gloucester MA), 11 Pleasant St.
Formed in the fall of 2021, the mission of the Diversity & Equity Committee is to promote a truthful and inclusive history of Gloucester. The committee exists to help anyone interested in marking Gloucester’s 400+ Anniversary do so with intention and equity.
A growing number of volunteers have stepped forward to help develop language and awareness around the multiple interwoven histories that make up the land currently called Gloucester. They aim to pay particular attention to the stories that have been purposefully suppressed or erased, including but not limited to those of the Pawtucket people, free and enslaved Africans and their descendants, LGBTQ+ people, disabled people, and the many waves of European and Latine immigrants from 1623 to present day.
The committee’s first effort, following in the footsteps of the Cape Ann Museum, was to propose renaming the city-wide event “Gloucester’s 400+ Anniversary” from the “Gloucester 400th Celebration.” This change recognizes that this land, originally called Agawam, was inhabited for thousands of years before 1623, when the Dorchester Company first attempted to create an English colony on these shores. The shift away from a blanket celebration acknowledges that, while there are certainly celebratory chapters of Gloucester’s history, there are also painful and violent chapters that need to be addressed.
During the community gathering on Sunday, the committee will share its framework, specifically focusing on language use as we talk about history, our future, and why it matters. This presentation will be followed by a conversation facilitated by Gloucester Conversations to surface experiences, ideas, and insights that will contribute to a felt sense of equity among all the people who have been part of the land and community of Gloucester.
The full framework will be available for download at www.gloucesterma400.org, printed copies will be available at the event.
The event is free to the public but space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/why-language-matters-a-community-conversation-registration-327623319167. The Pleasant Street venue is handicap accessible.
If you have any questions about the event, the Diversity & Equity Framework, or the committee, email gloucester400plusDEIA@gmail.com.