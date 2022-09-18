Those attending the Blackburn Brewfest lucked out as Saturday’s sunny weather was perfect for enjoying brews by the beach.
Hundreds attended Cape Ann’s first beer festival. The Blackburn Brewfest featured about 30 breweries from across New England showcasing their best brews and ciders to anyone 21 and older at Stage Fort Park.
The afternoon also featured live reggae-rock-hip-hop soundtrack from Over the Bridge, eats offered by regional food trucks and plenty of lawn games.
The afternoon event, organized by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Next Gen Young Professionals committee, will support good causes as a portion of the proceeds will support local non-profits through the Cape Ann Community Foundation. The foundation was established by the chamber to award grants for projects supporting educational, social service, recreational and economic initiatives throughout the Cape Ann Community.