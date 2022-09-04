There was plenty to do this weekend as part of the 38th Gloucester Schooner Festival which filled the harbor with historic sailing vessels, large and small.
Hundreds visited America’s oldest seaport over Labor Day weekend to enjoy the festival and related events.
The festival kicked off Thursday with the Schooner Challenge, when local schooner crews put their “seamanship to the test” over an “obstacle” course. Then on Friday evening, the final summer Gloucester Block Party downtown offered music, dining, food and activities for all ages.
Cape Ann Harbor Tours offered a harbor tour of the schooner fleet on Friday and Saturday, and many of the schooners hosted dockside tours of the sailing vessels.
Maritime Gloucester hosted Maritime Heritage Day on Saturday at its harbor-front home on Harbor Loop. There were demonstrations and activities throughout the day, including a demonstration on the pier by the USS Constitution’s 1812 Marine Guard in full uniform and a food truck galley.
Also Saturday, the Phyllis A. Marine Association hosted a Mug Up at the Gloucester Marine Railways, one of the oldest continuously operated shipyards in the U.S., and the city celebrated with live music on Stacy Boulevard, a boat parade of lights, and fireworks over the harbor.
The big events were Sunday; the Parade of Sail, which featured more than 25 schooners sailing the harbor before crowds on boulevard, before moving further out for the afternoon’s schooner races.